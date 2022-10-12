No Need to Fear This Halloween…The Never-Ending KIT KAT® Trick-or-Treat Bowl is Here

This Halloween KIT KAT® Brand Debuts the First Ever Trick-or-Treat Bowl so You Can Take All You Want

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- That's right, the KIT KAT® brand is bringing a trick-or-treat bowl that never ends to fans this Halloween. There's not much worse than walking up to a house on Trick-or-Treat night and seeing those dreaded "Please Take One" signs…especially when it's your favorite candy, KIT KAT® Bars.

Never-Ending KIT KAT® Trick-or-Treat Bowl (PRNewswire)

Never fear! KIT KAT® has devised a way to say "Take All You Want" by sharing this enchanted first-ever trick-or-treat bowl that never ends. That's right – grab a handful of KIT KAT® treats and watch as more appear right before your very eyes! You've heard of bubbling cauldrons, well now you have a trick-or-treat bowl that has a mesmerizing red light that will flash when the bowl magically refills for the next group of trick-or-treaters.

"We prefer more treats than tricks here on the KIT KAT® team, so we decided it's time this Halloween season to show what's up our sleeve," said Alex Herzog, associate brand manager of KIT KAT®. "No one wants to see that disappointed face at the trick-or-treat bowl, so KIT KAT® conjured up a special bowl to have never-ending KIT KAT® bars...literally, nothing could be better."

What better place to unveil the exclusive Never-Ending KIT KAT® Trick-or-Treat bowl than in one of the most famous and popular Halloween towns in America – Salem, MA. It was a big surprise for trick-or-treaters and KIT KAT® bar lovers alike. Now we need to know where it should poof up next.

Does your hometown have some Halloween charm? Tell us on @KITKAT_US Instagram using #KitKatBowl and the mystic bowl might appear there soon!

Follow along with everything about the KIT KAT® brand on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok channels. For more Halloween excitement, check out https://www.hersheyland.com/halloween.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

