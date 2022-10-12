Plex Systems, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, and GE Digital are Leaders in ABI Research's Manufacturing Execution System Competitive Ranking

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Manufacturing Execution System (MES) competitive assessment by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the MES solutions offered by 12 manufacturing execution system suppliers. The companies evaluated and ranked are:

Market Leaders: Plex Systems, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, and GE Digital

Mainstream: Apprentice.io, Tulip, Parsec Automation Corp., Aegis Software, Critical Manufacturing, Oracle, and Rockwell Automation

Follower: Emerson

A total of 12 criteria were chosen for the analysis and segmented across innovation and implementation clusters. These include the solution's comprehensiveness and offer of innovative functionality, the accessibility of the software, cloud functionality and data sharing capabilities, user experience found in low/no code functionality, the MES's contribution to the manufacturer's digital thread capabilities, and pricing guarantees. The report further evaluates MES vendor's ability to deliver their MES globally, their experience in delivering the software to manufacturers, the company's vertical market expertise and partnership place, and the MES offering's ability to interoperate with other enterprise software.

Plex Systems came out on top overall in the competitive ranking due to its innovative cloud-native MES design, rapid time to deployment, broad customer base, and strong pricing guarantees. Siemens came in second overall, due to its significant customer base and deployment experience in all manufacturing verticals. Both firms scored well across all criteria. Dassault Systèmes scored particularly well in the implementation criteria, ranking second, with a solid customer base and extensive global partnership network, serving nearly all industry verticals. Its lower innovation scoring kept it from taking one of the top spots overall. GE Digital, also a leader and fourth overall, scored strongly in both implementation and innovation, earning good marks for accessibility, user experience, and implementation time. Apprentice.io and Tulip earned top spots of the mainstream vendors due to their innovative cloud-native MES solutions," explains James Prestwood, Industrial and Manufacturing Principal Analyst at ABI Research.

"Overall, the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software market is going through an evolutionary stage, with the on-premises legacy systems beginning to give way to a more agile cloud-based design. Leaders in the MES space are those able to adapt their offerings to this change and deliver flexible and fast-paced deployments."

These findings are from the Manufacturing Execution Software competitor ranking report. This report is part of the company's Industrial and Manufacturing Technology research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Competitive Ranking reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation and innovation strategies, to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors.

