Schneider Electric Releases Independent Research Studies that Reveal Sustainability Action Gap

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, commissioned reports by three independent research firms which focused on sustainability in IT and data center operations and the results reveal a disconnect between intent and action, indicating most of the industry is still at the beginning stage of its sustainability journey.

The three commissioned studies were conducted, separately, by industry-leading analysts at 451 Research, a part of S&P Market Intelligence, Forrester Consulting, and Canalys. They collected data from nearly 3,000 global participants, including the largest colocation and cloud providers, IT solution providers, and IT professionals across many segments and organization sizes. The 451 Research paper revealed a perception-versus-reality dilemma with enterprise organizations believing their sustainability programs are more advanced than they are as "the maturity evaluations of nearly half (48%) of respondents did not match a previous answer." The Forrester Consulting paper focused on colocation and found that 73% of respondents reported sustainability as a business priority for their organization, their #2 priority overall, but only 33% say their organizations have created a strategic sustainability plan. The Canalys research determined that IT Channel partners are investing in sustainability strategies but are struggling to translate the investment into action and lack a clear answer on how to accomplish this goal. With 61% of partners having dedicated personnel for sustainability, only a third have set ESG targets.

"The research clearly demonstrates that across the data center and IT industry, there is a sustainability action gap – the intention appears to be there but action is lacking," said Pankaj Sharma, EVP of the Secure Power Divisions, Schneider Electric. "Of course, IT professionals understand and have taken steps to address sustainability. But what we lack, with some exception, is comprehensive and supported sustainability action plans and measurable targets to create the change required to address the climate crisis. These three research papers have documented a sustainability action gap and that is our collective challenge to address."

Understanding the status of industry-wide sustainability initiatives

Schneider Electric commissioned the three independent research studies, and they were designed to help the industry better understand the maturity of sustainability initiatives. Here is a snapshot of each paper with a sample of the results and links to the full studies:

451 Research Special Report: Sustainability at the Edge – The Gap between Enterprise Plans and Sustainability Programs for Core and Distributed IT . The paper surveyed more than 1,150 medium and large enterprises worldwide representing more than 20 verticals and their sustainability efforts with distributed IT resources.



Analysts determined many enterprises believe they are further along in their sustainability journey than they actually are. For this group, the main driver of sustainability is business value and firms start with measuring energy usage then expand into other sustainability metrics and tools. The greatest challenges in their sustainability journeys include optimizing energy usage, followed by obtaining consistent data and metrics (for leaders/advanced firms) and lacking skilled staff (for starter organizations).



The thought leadership paper from Forrester Consulting : Reimagine Colocation Strategy With Sustainability Front of Mind. Researchers polled 1,033 global sustainability decision-makers at colocation providers worldwide with the objective of exploring sustainability drivers in the colocation provider industry. The study also explored the major challenges for colocation players and where they are investing the most across the technology stack.



The paper found organizations lack a strong comprehensive strategy for the sustainability programs with only 33% saying their organization has created a strategic sustainability plan. This indicates that the industry is still at the beginning of a sustainability journey. The paper determined that moving forward, a key piece of sustainability success will be finding the right partner to help organizations succeed. It also found that organizations that hired an outside sustainability consulting firm as part of their sustainability initiatives are 33% more likely to be high maturity.



Canalys:



Canalys found that 60% of those surveyed have dedicated ESG (Environmental Social and Governance) resources and 40% expect revenue from sustainability solutions. While IT Channel partners are investing in sustainability strategies, they struggle to translate this into action, according to the eBook. The market research validates the need for sustainable end-to-end practices and solutions delivered by the IT and technology vendors. How can partners develop sustainability strategies? sought to understand the readiness of the global IT Channel Ecosystem in the sustainability journey by surveying 500 IT Solution Providers. The research defines the IT channels' readiness and role in the wider ecosystem.Canalys found that 60% of those surveyed have dedicated ESG (Environmental Social and Governance) resources and 40% expect revenue from sustainability solutions. While IT Channel partners are investing in sustainability strategies, they struggle to translate this into action, according to the eBook. The market research validates the need for sustainable end-to-end practices and solutions delivered by the IT and technology vendors.

The three studies will be released in full at the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit in Las Vegas October 12-13,2022. The 451 Research Special Report will be the focus of a panel discussion at the Summit, which is highlighting digitalization and the acceleration of sustainability, efficiency, and reliability. The Innovation Summit is an opportunity for those in the industry to learn about the technology behind zero-carbon data centers and hear what peers and experts are doing to execute sustainability strategies. The Innovation Hub will showcase newly launched products, software, and solutions such as:

Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business , which employs over 2,000 sustainability consultants who support customers with: setting targets, building sustainability strategies, procuring renewable energy, evaluating energy options, decarbonizing their supply chains, and making efficiency gains in operations.

Sustainable Performance by Design offers – Schneider Electric leverages EcoDesign, a program that embeds sustainable performance at the root of the design process. Products that have high environmental performance are recognized by its Green Premium ™ label.

Modern Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Portfolio for Sustainability - EcoStruxure IT , a comprehensive software and services portfolio for data center, hybrid IT, and edge computing infrastructure, which enables secure remote monitoring and management, planning, and modeling, and helps enterprises overcome their sustainability challenges.

Sustainability through Partnership of the Future - a collaborative integrated ecosystem of IT solution providers simplifies the deployment and management of IT solutions at the edge for customers.

Prioritizing sustainability for partners through mySchneider – with access to the Design Portal, partners can design for longevity and serviceability, remotely design efficient IT systems and offer customers innovation products that are compliant with environmental regulations.

