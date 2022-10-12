Wilco Group Awarded Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Interior's Interior Business Center (IBC) has awarded Wilco Group LLC, an 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), a contract to perform an assessment of aviation mission acquisition processes and make recommendations for improvements.

The contract scope focuses on the assessment, analysis, and evaluation of IBC's acquisition processes for contracts supporting the aviation mission of their customers. In addition to the assessment and analysis, the scope includes recommendations for streamlining efficiencies, strategies for process improvement, and potential implementation of recommended improvements. Wilco Group's team will perform an initial documentation of the requirements, assessment of the current strategies and interrelated functions, followed by a proposed plan for detailed analysis of functions that may be improved.

