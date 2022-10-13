Annexus Health Adds David Meier as Chief Technology Officer and Katy Wile as Vice President, Product Delivery

David Meier leads the Product, Data, and Technology teams within Annexus Health, with Katy Wile leading Product Delivery and Customer Training

SEWICKLEY, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus Health, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey through its innovative solutions, today announced the recent addition of David Meier to its leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. David oversees the company's Data Science and Analytics, Data Management, Software Engineering, QA, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Product Design, and Product Management teams.

In his 15 years of experience, including 12 years within the healthcare space, David has led teams in lending, revenue cycle, and healthcare compliance. He specializes in leading innovation teams and in starting and scaling start-ups and is skilled at leading onshore and offshore teams.

"What drew me to Annexus Health was the company's unique mission and the genuine dedication of the employees to that mission," said David. "I am humbled and excited to be a part of this amazing team."

In addition to David, Annexus Health has also recently tapped Katy Wile, a former director on the Research Enterprise Solutions team at Huron, for a key role. Katy now serves as Vice President, Product Delivery at Annexus Health, leading teams responsible for integrating the company's digital solutions with provider and life science clients, as well as for end user training.

"I'm thrilled to be working with people who are so passionate about improving the patient experience and minimizing the burdens associated with access to care," said Katy. "It's inspiring to be a part of such an innovative, mission-driven organization!"

David and Katy join Annexus Health as the company continues to make great strides in its mission to combat financial toxicity in health care and improve patient access to critical care. To date, over $2.4 billion in patient financial assistance has been processed through the Annexus Health workflow platform, AssistPoint®, since 2018.

"We've come a long way from where we started, and it's the people on our amazing team who have gotten us to where we are today: a game-changing force in the healthcare space with a robust provider footprint, rapidly expanding network of life science partners, and—most importantly—unparalleled impact on patients and their families," said Annexus Health Co-Founder and CEO Joe Baffone. "I have no doubt David and Katy will be valuable players in helping us continue to generationally disrupt the way the patient access journey is managed."

"We're delighted to have David and Katy aboard as we head into a busy Q4 and a transformative year ahead," said Brad Frazier, Co-Founder and President of Annexus Health. "Their wealth of experience and excellent leadership will be instrumental in guiding our Delivery and Technology teams through the many exciting developments we have on the horizon."

Annexus Health is the leading healthcare technology company that is revolutionizing the patient access journey by delivering innovative solutions, including tech-enabled services, that reduce financial and administrative burdens to improve access, speed, and adherence to critical care. Learn more at annexushealth.com.

