Quest Encourages Consumers to "Put Your ____ To The Test" in Bold and Disruptive New Ad Campaign

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the leader in diagnostic testing, unveiled a nationwide campaign, titled "Put Your ___ To The Test." The unexpected, provocative, and fresh campaign empowers consumers to take control of their health with more than 50 lab tests available for purchase directly from questhealth.com, quickly, conveniently, and confidentially, without a doctor's visit.

Developed by its lead creative agency R/GA, the campaign highlights how Quest's diverse range of consumer initiated tests can play a fundamental role in consumers' health routines. "For fifty-five years, Quest Diagnostics has provided high-end quality tests, with results backed by science, for healthcare practitioners," said Richard Adams, Vice President and General Manager, CIT Franchise & Marketing at Quest. "Our vision is to empower consumers by allowing them to shop for the same quality tests hospitals use, available online anytime. The online purchase includes physician oversight behind the scenes to order tests, evaluate results once available and, in some cases, provide consultation."

The goal of the "Put Your ____ To The Test" campaign is to educate consumers on the advantages of lab testing in a human and relatable way, featuring three major categories of testing, including general wellness, allergy and sexual health, while highlighting the full array of lab work consumers can purchase online. The creative infuses fresh, sometimes cheeky imagery and graphics, with each advertising spot unique to the human "area" of interest. Creative and media placements include digital video and display that will run through 2023 nationally, as well as out of home and TV in major US markets. Quest also worked with Redscout to create the consumer brand identity which informs the campaign expression.

"Consumers' desire to quantify their own health has never been greater – especially on the heels of a global pandemic. You'll know your health better when you put yourself to the test with Quest, which can be as easy as shopping online at questhealth.com" said Ryan Anderson, Executive Director of Consumer Marketing at Quest. "Our campaign breaks healthcare convention on purpose because Quest is not only the leader in diagnostic information services but also an emerging lifestyle brand."

For more information on consumer-initiated tests from Quest, visit www.questhealth.com .

About Our Commitment to Consumer Empowered Health

Quest has long been a leader in empowering consumers by making affordable, high-quality, trusted healthcare as easy as possible. With innovative tools, we give consumers more control over their own healthcare journeys and meet them where they are, supporting both consumers and their care team. Our online shop at questhealth.com has made it fast, confidential, and convenient for consumers to access dozens of tests from general health profiles to tests for conditions ranging from heart health to sexually transmitted diseases. PWNHealth and its affiliates will review the patient's purchase to ensure it is medically appropriate before submitting a test order for processing. PWN will also review the test results and contact patients directly if the results require prompt attention. Should a patient have any questions, PWNHealth and its affiliates are available to discuss. We were among the first diagnostic testing providers to offer free access to test results online. Our mobile app and patient portal, MyQuest, is accessed by millions of people who view and track their test results and other health data.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

About R/GA

R/GA is a global design and marketing innovation consultancy, part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, with 15 offices across the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific. We help brands and businesses define, connect with, and create more human futures. We help brands and businesses define, envision and create more human futures. This includes brand, experience, relationship and communications design; media planning and buying; technology services, and specialized offerings: R/GA Health and R/GA Ventures. For more information about R/GA, please visit rga.com .

