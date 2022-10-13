The Silver&Fit Program Offers New Fitness and Well-being Benefits through Medicare Advantage Plans During This Open Enrollment Season

Enrollees can receive personal health coaching, personalized workout plans, live-streamed social classes, and access to 20,000+ fitness centers and 8,600+ home workout videos in 2023

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silver&Fit® Healthy Aging and Exercise Program, a popular fitness program provided through many Medicare Advantage plans, provides Medicare beneficiaries more options for getting fit and staying fit in 2023. The program already provides members access to 15,000+ standard and 5,000+ premium fitness centers. Offerings include national name brand chains, YMCAs, and boutique fitness studios. For those who prefer to work out at home, the program provides more than 8,600 on-demand exercise videos, including cycling, dance, Pilates, cardio, strength, yoga, HIIT, and meditation. Members can also schedule phone, video, or chat sessions with a certified health coach to support their lifestyle, nutrition, stress, sleep, or exercise goals. Other features include the ability to personalize workout plans and choose a 14-day exercise program that best fits the member's needs. Through the Silver&Fit Connected!™ program, members can monitor and track their steps and activity via a variety of wearable fitness trackers or apps, then earn rewards for their steps and activity.

Silver&Fit Logo (PRNewswire)

Starting in 2023, members of the Silver&Fit program will have access to the Silver&Fit Well Being Club, a social club resource network through which members can learn new skills by joining live-streaming classes and events. There will also be an enhanced offering of 11 home fitness kits, such as a Pilates kit that includes gear like a Pilates ball and towel; strength training kits with dumbbells and exercise bands; and yoga kits with yoga blocks and straps.

"We're very proud to be offering new program features for millions of Medicare-eligible Americans as part of our 15th anniversary," said George DeVries, chairman and CEO of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), which launched the Silver&Fit program in 2007. "More than 4.9 million people in the United States are eligible to participate in the Silver&Fit program, and of the members we serve, we are honored that they give us high marks, with a 97% satisfaction rating. We hope to further improve that score in 2023 with the rollout of these truly valuable benefits to help members age in even more healthy ways."

The Silver&Fit program is one of the nation's premier healthy aging and exercise programs. To learn more about healthy aging, sign up for the Silver&Fit Blog or try one of dozens of free online workout classes at https://www.facebook.com/SilverandFit/ or https://www.youtube.com/user/silverandfit/videos.

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 to December 7, 2022 and provides Medicare beneficiaries the opportunity to enroll in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan if they are not already in one. Additionally, the MA Open Enrollment Period, which runs from January 1 – March 31, 2023, allows MA members to change their MA plan. For information about whether a specific Medicare plan includes the Silver&Fit program, consumers can contact their health plan, call 1-800-MEDICARE, or view the list of participating Silver&Fit Medicare plans here: https://www.silverandfit.com/health-plans.

About American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. (ASH Fitness)



ASH Fitness, a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), provides a growing number of flexible fitness solutions for Medicare, Medicare Supplement, and commercial health plans, as well as employer groups, associations, and others. Fitness program offerings include the Silver&Fit®, Active&Fit Enterprise™, Active&Fit Direct™, and the consumer-direct Active&Fit Now™ programs. ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health services organizations. For more information, visit ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555.

