Newly Branded North Hill Apartments in Virginia Beach Unveils Upgrades to Provide Luxury Living Experience for Dog Lovers, Fitness Enthusiasts, Beach Devotees, Art Appreciators + More

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Hill Apartments in Virginia Beach is unveiling its multi-million-dollar improvements to both the property and the resident experience. The exciting upgrades will create standout shared amenity spaces indoors and out, as well as revamped two-bedroom apartment residences that embody elevated coastal living.

Biking distance to the beach and just minutes from the ViBE Creative District, North Hill Apartments are the product of passionate new owners Hill Property Partners (HPP), new management company Greystar and local partners like Taylor Construction, TS3 Architects and Siska Aurand Landscape Architects Inc., who designed and built the new fitness center, dog park, revamped pool area and all-new landscaping.

"Our goal was to transform the property and provide a living experience that can be enjoyed by dog lovers, fitness enthusiasts, beach devotees and art appreciators in Virginia Beach," Mitch Hill, Managing Partner at Hill Property Partners, said. "Residents will love the property upgrades and the fact that we have been able to deliver the features found in luxury beachside living communities while keeping rents affordable at the newly renovated, modern North Hill Apartments."

The experience begins as soon as residents and visitors enter the property, greeted by a new entry sign and freshly upgraded landscaping throughout the community. If you're coming from the beach, the new on-site hose-down area is the perfect place for residents and their dogs to wash off the sand.

Stunning beach-inspired murals by local artist Caesar from 1500 Studios, are a poolside ode to Virginia Beach at the fully remodeled resort-style pool sundeck, surrounded by lush landscaping, and outfitted with new travertine-style pavers and modern pool furniture, plus a pergola with outdoor sound system and games. Adjacent to the pool, HPP has also created an outdoor patio with grills, a TV lounge area and fire pit. The renovated pool area was completed in August, and the patio will be ready in October.

Virginia Beach's North Hill Apartments is a pet-friendly oasis for dog owners. Unlike most area apartment communities North Hill Apartments has no weight restrictions for dogs, making it a home for large and small dogs alike. Even better, the fully renovated, extra-large 7,500-square-foot top-of-the-line dog park just completed in August is the perfect space for residents to train their four-legged friends or tire them out. The new bark park features luxurious landscaping with beautiful shade trees, varied play surfaces, dedicated small and large dog areas, a new dog agility A- frame and large boulders throughout, plus a watering and hose-down station to keep dogs clean, cool and hydrated. North Hill Apartments also added a dedicated covered dog wash area with professional stainless-steel tub to help keep those furry friends looking their best.

HPP has completely transformed the fitness experience at North Hill Apartments. Opening in late September, the brand-new, 1,200-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center features an array of top-of-the-line selectorized, rack and plate-loaded weight training equipment as well as a variety of cardio equipment, including multiple treadmills, an ICG Bike, a Heat Row machine and a cross-trainer all by Life Fitness, one of the world's top gym equipment companies. This substantial investment will provide the residents of North Hill Apartments a workout experience that exceeds even some professional gyms in the area.

Additionally, at North Hill Apartments, there will be:

A newly renovated clubhouse with business center and game room with new billiards table

A large ButterflyMX-controlled secure package room

Enhanced security with upgraded camera system and key fob access to amenities

Residences will also receive major renovations with all-new plank-inspired flooring, modern hard-surface countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Other unit features include:

Upgraded lighting package

Spacious open floorplans

Extra storage closets

Large, private fenced-in outdoor patios

North Hill Apartments is located at 624 Suhtai Court in the desirable hilltop area of Virginia Beach near the intersection of First Colonial and Laskin Roads. With rents starting at $1,525, visit livenorthhillapts.com or call 757-908-6380 to enjoy luxury beachside living, affordably. #VirginiaBeachApartments

About HPP

Hill Property Partners LLC ("HPP") is a private investment firm that focuses on acquiring and developing commercial and multifamily real estate investments throughout the United States. As an owner, operator, and developer, HPP strives to achieve above market returns for its investors and partners by combining an opportunistic strategy with diligent and conservative underwriting and leveraging extensive relationships in the industry to source and execute creative and unique deals. Backed by significant family offices, HPP focuses on GP, Co-GP and controlling LP opportunities. HPP has also placed multiple debt investments through its lending program. HPP has acquired, developed, and invested in over 10,000 multi-family units, as well as multiple mixed use and commercial office properties in various US markets. HPP's offices are currently located in New York City and Port Washington, NY.

