Thomas Edison State University Builds on Collaboration with edX

TRENTON, N.J. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Edison State University (TESU) has expanded its partnership with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), by joining its venerable group of MicroBachelors program providers.

TESU's Critical Information Literacy (SOS-110) program will now be offered alongside Harvard University, NYU, Arizona State University, Southern New Hampshire University, Western Governors University and Doane University MicroBachelors programs on edX.org. While TESU has been a provider of college credit for MicroBachelors programs on edX since early 2020, this is the university's first program offering.

"This marks an important milestone as the university's first undergraduate modular online program offering through the partnership," said Dr. Jeffrey Harmon, vice provost for Strategic Initiatives and Institutional Effectiveness at TESU. "We are working toward offering additional bachelors-level introductory courses and a fully-stackable TESU associate degree is currently in development with edX."

MicroBachelors programs on edX are created with input from industry leaders and academics to deliver immediately transferable skills for the workplace or further study. The new MicroBachelors program in Information Literacy is open to everyone and ideal for students just embarking on, or returning to, college-level study. Through interactive instructional software, those enrolled can evaluate and strengthen their skills in critical thinking, professional communication and information literacy.

"We are committed to continually breaking down the barriers of time and cost for working adults and are proud to be part of the MicroBachelors program movement," said Dr. Merodie A. Hancock, president of TESU. "We value our ongoing partnership with edX and our latest role among its partners. Coupled with other programs on the platform TESU has evaluated for credit, it equates to a flexible and efficient method of earning a degree through a group of highly respected and groundbreaking institutions. We look forward to our continued work with edX to identify programs we can add or evaluate for credit."

About Thomas Edison State University

Thomas Edison State University provides distinctive undergraduate and graduate education for self-directed adults through flexible, high-quality collegiate learning and assessment opportunities. One of New Jersey's senior public institutions of higher education, the University offers associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs. Students earn degrees through a wide variety of rigorous and high-quality academic methods that can be customized to meet their individual needs. Identified by The New York Times as "the college that paved the way for flexibility," the University is a national leader in the assessment of adult learning and a pioneer in the use of educational technologies. The New Jersey State Library is an affiliate of the University. To learn more, visit www.tesu.edu or email admissions@tesu.edu .

About edX

edX is the education movement for restless learners and a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Together with the majority of the world's top-ranked universities and industry-leading companies, we bring our community of over 45 million learners world-class education to support them at every stage of their lives and careers, from free courses to full degrees. And we're not stopping there — we're relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. Learn more at edX.org .

