Tsecond revolutionizes data storage with BRYCK 2.0, enables carrying 8 Petabytes of data in one's palm

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsecond , a developer of technologies that reimagines how enterprises and organizations activate big data, today launched the BRYCK® 2.0 platform, enhancing the storage and security capabilities of its revolutionary Petabyte-capable, compact & rugged, portable data storage solution – BRYCK®. It is designed to capture, process, move and store data from any type of mobile and traditional edges, data centres and stringent operating environments. The BRYCK® 2.0 platform delivers up to 8x data storage capability without changing the form factor(4"x4"x9.5") and enhances data security to protect data from threats related to key mismanagement.

Data generation has seen exponential growth at EDGEs, which have stringent operating conditions such as space constraints, limited power, harsh environments, low weight tolerance, and heavy vibrations. Capturing such large amounts of data and accessing it at high speed is a big challenge.

With the BRYCK® 2.0 platform customers can capture, store and access large amounts of data efficiently and cost-effectively. The BRYCK® can be deployed across industries such as aerospace, defence, autonomous vehicles, maritime, manufacturing, film production, and cloud migration. It allows capturing and processing of petabytes of data to generate deep insights for their use cases rapidly.

The BRYCK® 2.0 platform delivers the following new features:

Capability to capture and process multiple petabytes from any type of edges:

It expands storage to up to 8x the raw capacity of the BRYCK® through an advanced data de-duplication algorithm. It brings in efficiency through a significant reduction in administrative effort, energy costs, network costs and costs associated with multiple physical trips.

Consolidates data center storage for optimal Total Cost of Ownership:

By enabling massive storage capacity of up to 16 PB in a 4U space, the BRYCK® 2.0 platform consolidates workload to fewer systems, reduces data centres' real estate footprint, lowers power consumption, and reduces cooling costs paving the way for sustainable and energy-efficient data centres.

Highly secure data capture and transport with automated key management:

The BRYCK® 2.0 platform eliminates all security vulnerabilities and costs associated with manual key management through secure and automated encryption key management with AWS Key management service (KMS).

Instant removal and access of large data through hot pluggable BRYCKs:

The BRYCK® 2.0 platform enables instant removal of large data from edge systems. It makes the BRYCK® a powerful tool for critical and sensitive use cases such as collecting crucial data from a military tank when the mission is aborted. Further, it allows instant access to the transported data in live systems by eliminating server and application restarts.

Sahil Chawla, Co-founder and CEO, Tsecond said, "Data has become the driving force for organisations and needs to be enabled with better access, storage capability and movement for faster decision-making. The new avatar of BRYCK will empower users to make optimal use of their data through expanded storage, better security and plug and play features. At Tsecond, we constantly strive to expand the boundaries of technological reach to enable faster, timely and precise decision making."

Manavalan Krishnan, Co-founder and CTO, Tsecond commented, "With an advanced variable block data de-duplication algorithm, the BRYCK 2.0 platform eliminates duplication in various types of datasets and hence enables customers to capture and transport multi-petabytes of data from various sources such as virtual environments, databases, streaming from edges to cloud/data centers."

The BRYCK® 2.0 platform makes the BRYCK® one of the most efficient storage solutions capable of handling multiple petabytes of data. It comes with myriad benefits, offering an unparalleled experience to consumers. It is compatible with all IT environments, and easy to access, deploy & transfer. It has a user-friendly dashboard allowing users to monitor performance and usage, the standard interfaces ensure simple operation, and its rugged exterior allows for reuse time and again.

