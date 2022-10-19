Maryland State Bar Association Unveils New Lawyer Link App

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) is pleased to announce the public launch of its newly unveiled application, Lawyer Link . Lawyer Link is an innovative and convenient app that allows consumers and attorneys to easily connect and communicate, offering enhanced attorney accessibility and increased referral opportunities based on practice specialty. Active MSBA member attorneys are listed in the app and searchable by practice area, location, and years of experience. Marylanders in need of legal representation are able to search and find MSBA member attorneys by legal issue or by name. Lawyer Link also provides a direct messaging feature to connect members of the public with MSBA member attorneys. Additionally, member attorneys can respond to messages from potential clients, connect with other MSBA attorneys, and refer cases.

"For attorney research on the go, at any time, and for zero cost, this is a must-have for any lawyer or Marylander with a phone," said Shaoli Katana, Director of Advocacy Initiatives and Member Engagement, Maryland State Bar Association. "The availability and accessibility of the free Lawyer Link app is a compelling reason for attorneys and individuals in need of legal representation to download it today. We're proud of Lawyer Link and believe it will strengthen our organizational goal of bringing the 'MSBA to the Public,' providing innovative and approachable public access to Maryland attorneys."

"Launching our new Lawyer Link app marks a major milestone as we continue to build and strengthen our consumer/member resources and public offerings," said David Shapiro, President, Maryland State Bar Association. "We are pleased to deliver an innovative, digital product that will undoubtedly enhance and personalize the way Marylanders engage with member attorneys on a daily basis."

