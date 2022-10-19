Pumpkin Masters® Shows People of All Ages How to Carve Out Quality Time During Halloween Season

Celebrates quality time and coming together during the holiday season

Features Pumpkin Masters ® kits, tools, and accessories

Suggests what to do with your pumpkins after the holiday

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pumpkin Masters® has come up with fun ways for the whole family to celebrate the Halloween season. From our youngest decorators to teens to adults, Pumpkin Masters® has a kit, tool, or accessory for everyone.

Pumpkin Masters Logo (PRNewswire)

Our Littlest Decorators Can Enjoy the Halloween Season too

Crafting pumpkins is a holiday tradition that brings the whole family together. It's also a great opportunity for even the youngest kids to get creative and have a sense of accomplishment by joining in the fun! Pumpkin Masters® offers many ways for kids and toddlers to enjoy pumpkin decorating, too!

Painted Handprint Pumpkin

Chalk Paint Countdown Kit

Push-In Monster Pieces

Pumpkin Masters' Pumpkin Lights

Sticker Kits

Keeping Teens Involved

With teens increasingly engaged in the world of TikTok, Youtube, BeReal, and Snapchat—it's harder than ever before to carve out quality time at the holidays.

"We know that finding a way to engage your teenagers in family traditions can be hard," said Patsy Fox, Chief Marketing Officer. "Pumpkin crafting is a fun, hands-on activity that encourages teens to put their phone down, be a kid again for a while and connect with family. After their creations are complete, there are lots of ways to include their friends and share designs—both on and offline!"

Here are some tips and tricks to make pumpkin crafting 'cool' for teens.

Join in on the TikTok trend of using a smoke bomb (firework) instead of candle in your carved pumpkin

Create an Instagram worthy backdrop using your carved pumpkins to capture selfies in front of

Pumpkin head photo shoot- wear their carved pumpkin and do a photoshoot with their friends that they can post on their social channels using the hashtag #pumpkinmasters

Invite their friends over for a Pumpkin Carving Contest—create fun awards for categories like "scariest pumpkin" or "cringiest carving"

Encourage them to show off their creativity by challenging them to dress their pumpkin up like their favorite band/singer or superhero

Scary Good Times with Your Family Away from Home

Halloween has strong ties to childhood traditions and family memories. For young adults out on their own, it's often difficult to get home for Halloween and it's also an opportunity to start their own traditions. Pumpkin Masters® makes it easy to enjoy pumpkin carving with your "family" when you're away from home. Why not kick it up a notch this Halloween season by throwing a pumpkin party using Pumpkin Masters® carving kits? Choose a theme that your friends will love—a favorite binge-worthy show, music genre, decades, etc., create a pumpkin crafting contest around the theme—and keep it simple by asking everyone to bring their own pumpkin, gourd, or even a squash. Have everyone vote on their favorite creation at the end and hand out silly prizes. Serve pumpkin themed food and drinks. You can even use carved pumpkins as bowls for dips, chips, fruit, punch, or candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters. Make it your own to start a new Halloween tradition!

Make it a Sustainable & Spooky Halloween

Recycling, reusing, refurbishing, repurposing—make your Halloween traditions more meaningful this year. Here are some helpful ideas to make the most out of your pumpkin while being kind to the planet.

Bake the pumpkin seeds—savory or sweet, the choice is yours

Make slime out of the pumpkin guts

Compost the pumpkin for gardens

Donate used pumpkins to a local farm, to be food for the farm animals

Cook with painted or decorated pumpkins, peel or cut (with guardian supervision) the decorated part off and cook pumpkin dishes.

