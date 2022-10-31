GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Honors Key Partner in Fight Against Lung Cancer

Daiichi Sankyo Announced as 2022 "Simply the Best Award" Honoree

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO2 Foundation) announced it will honor Daiichi Sankyo with the "Simply the Best Award" for their commitment to advancing lung cancer oncology discovery to meet the needs of all patients. The company will accept the award at the Simply the Best XVII Dinner and Gala on Saturday, November 12 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.

"We are honored to be recognized by GO2 Foundation for our work toward ensuring all people with lung cancer – regardless of their background – have effective options for their care. We are pushing the boundaries of science to change the way cancer is treated to improve the quality of life of patients around the world and ensure the needs of diverse patient communities are addressed," said Toshinori Agatsuma, Corporate Officer, Global Head of Oncology Research and Vice President of Oncology Research Laboratories, Daiichi Sankyo.

Daiichi Sankyo is working to develop new and expand existing medicines through their antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology to create targeted therapies for people living with non-small cell lung cancer and small-cell lung cancer. The company's motto "Passion for Innovation. Compassion for Patients" guides their research and development goal of bringing innovative new treatment options to patients with unmet medical needs.

"Daiichi Sankyo is among the best of the best in developing targeted treatments while considering every patient and keeping their unique needs top-of-mind," said Bonnie J. Addario, co-founder and board chair of GO2 Foundation.

As the understanding and treatment of lung cancer continues to advance, so does the need. This year, nearly 236,000 Americans will receive a lung cancer diagnosis and more than 131,000 will die of the disease. Eighty percent of those recently diagnosed never smoked or quit more than a decade ago.

"The work of Daiichi Sankyo is aligned with GO2's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in lung cancer care, addressing and resolving health care disparities and increasing survivorship through engagement of historically underserved populations through community-based clinical care," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder, president & CEO of GO2 Foundation.

The Simply the Best Gala will include a dinner program, awards presentation, live auction, and after party. Ticket sales to the event are open to the public. For additional information and to join the Simply the Best XVI, please visit https://secure.go2foundation.org/site/SPageNavigator/go2_gala.html.

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. We work to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care. Learn more at go2foundation.org.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo is dedicated to creating new modalities and innovative medicines by leveraging our worldclass science and technology for our purpose "to contribute to the enrichment of quality of life around the world." In addition to our current portfolio of medicines for cancer and cardiovascular disease, Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on developing novel therapies for people with cancer as well as other diseases with high unmet medical needs. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 16,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation to realize our 2030 Vision to become an "Innovative Global Healthcare Company Contributing to the Sustainable Development of Society." For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com.

