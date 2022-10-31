InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Air Breathing Device (CNC-826)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- " I got very sick and experienced shortness of breath," said the inventor from Charlotte, N.C. "I thought of this idea to give individuals a portable form of relief when they become temporarily short of breath."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented NATURE'S HELPER to help alleviate simple shortness of breath. This would be designed for instances for people who become temporarily short of breath with physical activity, from an illness, or in any other situation. This patent-pending handheld fan device would direct air through the mouth and nose allowing the person to recover more quickly. Additionally, this would be easy to maintain and would be offered in a range of sizes for children and adults.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-826, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp