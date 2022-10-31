Pallas Capital ranked among Forbes Top RIAs of 2022

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital") is pleased to announce they have been named by Forbes as one of America's Top RIA Firms. The leading independent financial planning and investments advisory firm earned recognition by Forbes based on industry experience, client retention, assets under management and revenue trends, and compliance records, among other criteria.

(PRNewsfoto/Pallas Capital Advisors) (PRNewswire)

"This ranking demonstrates the edge that Pallas Capital has built in providing comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services to HNW and UHNW clients," Richard Mullen, CEO & Founding Partner stated. "Just last month we earned the #1 ranking in Advisor Hub's inaugural Advisors to Watch list, based on our growth, professionalism, and level of service. As a team, we are humbled to see our culture and collaboration attract these accolades."

"Registered investment advisory (RIA) firms remain one of the fastest growing segments in the wealth management business, precisely because they are committed to working in a client's best interest," according to Forbes. Per Mullen, "Pallas's growth, in particular, has been fueled by a dynamic platform that supports advisors with deep technical planning, in-house portfolio management, capital markets expertise, and marketing firepower. Our goal is to enhance outcomes for clients by allowing advisors access to a compelling roster of investment strategies including a broad range of alternatives."

To learn what's different about being an advisor at Pallas Capital, please visit: https://pallascapitaladvisors.com/for-advisors/

Important Disclosures

Advisory services offered through Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Pallas Capital Advisors and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.

Media Contact:

Taylor McCormack

Marketing & Communications Associate

781-971-5052

taylor@pallascapitaladvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pallas Capital Advisors