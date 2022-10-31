SURREAL engineers the world's largest pixel-streamed event to date with eDAO for India's largest e-Commerce giant

ATLANTA and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SURREAL, the world's most practical metaverse platform, announced today that it partnered with eDAO – an immersive Web3 commerce infrastructure for brands, creators, IP and communities – to launch 'Flipverse,' an immersive, high-fidelity and pixel-streamed experience for Flipkart, the largest eCommerce platform in India. Flipverse enabled shoppers to explore 100+ products and offers from 13 brands from the Flipkart ecosystem.

Built with Epic Games' Unreal Engine, Flipverse is a photorealistic metaverse, purpose-built to connect Flipkart's fans to the retailer, offering engaging experiences that feel more like a AAA video game than an online shopping experience. Users customize their digital identities as avatars through the Flipkart app and participate in unique games to unlock new e-commerce prizes and experiences.

The seven-day 'Flipverse' event was the single highest attended event for a pixel-streamed metaverse activation, with 103,561 unique accounts created over the week-long activation. Nearly half of registered users – 46,471 – loaded into the Flipverse experience, of which 46% spent more than an hour in the metaverse. Likewise, overall average dwell times – between 7.5 and 10 minutes – represent a 1000% increase over comparable past campaigns. In addition, more than 1,000 users collected a unique coupon code and used them to make purchases, a conversion rate of more than 5%. Lastly, every item displayed in the Flipverse was clicked on and interacted with by participants.

"Brands like Flipkart are charting new territories with their practical, value-creating forays into Web3 technologies, thanks to eDAO, which seamlessly bridges tech and culture in a new business paradigm," said Josh Rush, Co-Founder and CEO of SURREAL. "Flipverse stands in contrast to the lonely worlds built on flash and hype by bringing a real, tangible opportunity to connect with consumers like never before."

"Our partnership with SURREAL has led to the breaking down of barriers between brands and their customers," said Anand Venkateswaran, Co-Founder and CEO of eDAO. "Flipverse has set new benchmarks in the quality and metrics for customer engagement in commerce; the genie is out of the bottle now."

The Flipverse's rich, immersive experiences will usher in a new era for Flipkart, enabling consumer engagement and retention and letting brands and e-commerce platforms convert buyers to consumers, and consumers to fans.

About SURREAL

Built in Epic Games' Unreal Engine and pixel-streamed to the browser, SURREAL is a platform-as-a-service publishing tool for metaverse creation that combines storytelling, game design and multiplayer immersion—enabling people to live, work, shop and play together like never before. A social-first, device-agnostic and avatar-based platform, SURREAL helps brands across geographies, industries and verticals harness the power of cutting-edge technology to meaningfully and memorably connect with clients, prospects, employees and fans by bringing any experience to life—in any virtual space imaginable. Visit https://www.surrealevents.com for more information.

About eDAO

Incubated by Polygon, eDAO builds immersive infrastructure for Web3 commerce with global art, media and entertainment IPs. eDAO will create unique experiences for the largest spectrum of culture. And to access this culture multiverse, we give the world the Strand - a dynamic access pass, free to mint, forever.

