Directed IRA Announces One Billion in Assets Under Administration in 3 Years

Most providers of IRAs only offer publicly traded assets like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. IRAs have always been able to invest in assets like real estate and private companies but traditional broker dealers and institutions who custody most of the market's IRAs don't allow alternative assets as they require additional work and expertise by the IRA custodian.

Investors want to be able to invest their IRAs and other retirement accounts beyond Wall Street and into publicly traded assets. With an account at Directed IRA, you can invest in real estate, private companies and funds, notes, cryptocurrency, start-ups, and pre-IPO stock. These are all assets your IRA can own but you must have an IRA account provider who allows these assets in their accounts.

Directed IRA's mission is to make it easy to invest in alternative assets with an IRA.

Directed IRA has a professional and experienced team and has processed billions in customer transactions.

Directed IRA is the highest rated for processing times and customer service in the self-directed IRA industry (based on comparison of verified Google reviews).

"We have established over 10,000 accounts in three years and continue to see more and more investors opting to invest their IRA and 401(k) funds into alternative assets, rather than being entirely invested and dependent on the stock market. Assets like real estate, private companies, private funds, crypto, LLCs, and pre-IPO stock, all continue to grow as popular assets for retirement account investors," said Mat Sorensen, Attorney & CEO at Directed IRA by Directed Trust Company.

Why Use Directed IRA for Investing in Alternative Assets?

Directed IRA by Directed Trust Company is a licensed trust company in Arizona assisting IRA customers nationwide. Directed IRA is audited annually by third party CPA firms and is examined by the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (AZDIFI).

Directed IRA's mission is to make investing in alternatives assets with an IRA easy. Its founder and CEO, Mat Sorensen, is an attorney and industry expert. Mat is the bestselling author of the #1 book on self-directed IRAs, The Self-Directed IRA Handbook, which has sold over 40,000 copies and details how to invest in alternative assets with an IRA.

Learn more about investing in alternative assets with an IRA at Directed IRA at: www.directedira.com

"IRAs of the future will own Bitcoin, crypto and other digital assets." Mat Sorensen, Attorney, Founder, and CEO of Directed IRA by Directed Trust Company Directed IRA allows self directed IRAs and solo 401(k)s to buy and sell crypto. (PRNewswire)

