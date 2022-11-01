Embrace Pet Insurance Teams Up with Best Friends Animal Society to Cover Adoption Fees Now Through the End of the Year

Embrace Pet Insurance Teams Up with Best Friends Animal Society to Cover Adoption Fees Now Through the End of the Year

The Leading Pet Insurer Will Work Alongside Best Friends to Save the Lives of an Estimated 2,000 Homeless Pets

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Pet Insurance, a leading pet insurance provider for dogs and cats in the US, and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America's shelters by 2025, believe that all pets deserve a safe place to call home. That's why they've teamed up to help more pets find loving families this holiday season.

Embrace Pet Insurance and Best Friends Animal Society have teamed up to help more pets find loving families this holiday season. (PRNewswire)

Beginning November 1 through December 31, Embrace Pet Insurance will cover the adoption fees of cats and dogs adopted through all Best Friends Lifesaving Centers and programs across the country, as well as all animals at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, UT. Additionally, Embrace will be offering a 10% discount on all policies sold as a result of the partnership.

"Embrace Pet Insurance strongly supports the mission of Best Friends, so a partnership to support adoptions and find pets safe and loving homes was an extremely simple decision to make," said Brian Macias, president, Embrace Pet Insurance. "We know that after adoption, pets truly become a part of the family. It is our hope, that by covering the cost of adoption, that pet parents can use the funds for necessary supplies to keep their new best friend happy and healthy."

"We are extremely grateful to Embrace Pet Insurance for covering the cost of adoption fees this holiday season," said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. "Our goal is to make America no-kill by 2025 and by collaborating with Embrace, we are able to get more homeless pets into homes to help end the killing of dogs and cats in U.S. shelters."

If you're interested in adopting a pet into your family this holiday season, Best Friends can be found in Kanab, UT; Atlanta; Bentonville, AR; Polk County, FL; Houston; Grant Parish, LA; Los Angeles, New York City and Salt Lake City.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, please visit embracepetinsurance.com. For more information about Best Friends, please visit bestfriends.org.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a part of NSM Insurance Group, is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

About Best Friends

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,900 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.

Embrace Pet Insurance and Best Friends Animal Society have teamed up to help more pets find loving families this holiday season. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embrace Pet Insurance