Exact Sciences to participate in November investor conferences

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 1, 2022 -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference, Rancho Palos Verdes

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 2:35 p.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:50 a.m. ET

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, virtual

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York

Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to support patients before and throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

