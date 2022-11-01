Frommer's Announces Best Places to Go in 2023

Amid strong dollar and high travel demand, Frommer's pros showcase 15 incredible destinations across 6 continents

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of recommending exclusively domestic U.S. destinations, Frommer's annual Best Places to Go list is setting its sights on the wider world once more in 2023. With borders reopened and an uncommonly strong dollar tempting Americans to roam, the iconic travel brand—a trusted source for vacation information and inspiration for 65 years—is championing 15 rewarding destinations across six continents.

With borders reopened and an uncommonly strong dollar Frommer's is championing 15 rewarding destinations for 2023.

The list encompasses cities, states, parks, peninsulas, coastlines, and countries, all chosen by Frommer's award-winning team of travel experts.

Honorees from near and far include (in no particular order):

Japan , newly reopened—at last—after lifting tight Covid restrictions and, thanks to a favorable dollar-to-yen exchange rate, welcoming U.S. travelers with the lowest prices in decades

Oahu, Hawaii , where residents are rejuvenating resorts and recommitting tourism hot spots to preserving and celebrating Native Hawaiian heritage

Maratea, Italy , a less crowded, though every bit as stunning, alternative to the Amalfi Coast

Macon, Georgia , celebrating its bicentennial with tributes to a rich Indigenous culture (evidenced by ancient earthworks that could soon become a national park) and music history spanning hit makers from soul legend Otis Redding to country star Jason Aldean

Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula , before an ambitious railway project and new airport forever change the way you see the region's resorts and ruins

Colorado's Camp Hale , a key training ground for World War II soldiers that's been newly designated a national monument to protect 54,000 acres of prime hiking, camping, and mountain biking territory high in the Rocky Mountains

and 8 more incredible destinations in Africa , Europe , Oceania, South America , and the Caribbean

Filled with vivid photography and expert commentary, the list is available at Frommers.com/BestPlaces2023.

About Frommer's: Frommer's, one of the most venerable brands in travel, has been in continuous publication since the 1957 debut of Arthur Frommer's Europe on 5 Dollars a Day, which changed the way the world traveled. The bestselling Frommer's guidebooks have since expanded to cover scores of destinations spanning the globe. Join us at Frommers.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@Frommers). Listen and subscribe to our weekly podcast at Frommers.com/podcast.

