HANKY PANKY INTRODUCES ALL-NEW SEXUAL WELLNESS SHOPPING EXPERIENCE/DESTINATION, & OH

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanky Panky , the women-founded and led intimates brand known for their iconic lace garments, embarks on an even more intimate relationship with women, offering a new sexual wellness e-commerce destination, & oh . After 45 years of perfecting intimates, Hanky Panky's new & oh shopping experience celebrates the female gaze and enables women to own and express their sexuality through lingerie and an expanded assortment of sexual wellness product offerings with notable brands including LELO and Dame, making Hanky Panky the one-stop shop for all things self-love.

Hanky Panky has seen an increasing demand for feminine, comfortable lingerie with sales driven by a new generation of women embracing their sexuality. And in a recent survey conducted amongst thousands of women representative of each generation, Hanky Panky found that nearly half of Gen Z women want to see better representation of female sexuality by both brands and media. With this newfound embrace and in an effort to always tune into how women feel, not simply how they look, Hanky Panky has created a collection of lingerie pieces from sultry bralettes to their best-selling crotchless teddy and a selection of self-care products to delight all of your senses as part of & oh.

"From the day our founders began Hanky Panky to now, we have always supported women–in all their dimensionality, through all their journeys," said Brenda Berger, CEO of Hanky Panky. "And now we've reached a new inflection point–self exploration. & oh is an open-ended moment of self-love and self-discovery, one that fosters a pleasure-positive relationship with their bodies."

This assemblage of curated products encourages the positive wellbeing that comes from self-love and features several other leading luxury pleasure and home brands such as LELO, Dame, Apotheke, blissy and more. Hanky Panky seeks to provide a moment for you with this curation of offerings that is & oh and bring sexual wellness products further into the mainstream.

The & oh experience, part of Hanky Panky's digital offering, will also include judgement-free spaces to learn more about sexual wellness and advice from the experts. For more information check out Hanky Panky's Sensuality & Sexuality Report and to shop & oh products, visit HankyPanky.com and their new brick and mortar store at 370 Bleecker Street in Manhattan.

About Hanky Panky

Home of the game-changing World's Most Comfortable Thong®, Hanky Panky is sold in over 70 countries and beloved by celebrities, stylists, and generations of women. Our mission is to uplift women—all the versions of them—by providing comfort they can count on, silhouettes for every mood, and a fit that always feels good. It doesn't get more intimate than underwear, and we embrace women's ever-changing lives with empathy in everything we do. Founded by best friends Gale Epstein and Lida Orzeck in 1977, we've been around for a while—but we're just getting started.

