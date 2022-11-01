InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for HVAC Unit (FJK-173)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an HVAC technician and I thought there should be an accessory to transfer condensation water away from an HVAC unit and to a predetermined area," said an inventor, from Margate, Fla., "so I invented the INSULATED CONDESATION PUMP. My design would not require any alterations to the main existing HVAC system."

The invention provides an effective way to redirect or transfer condensation water away from any HVAC unit. In doing so, it prevents injuries or damage associated with standing water. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

