Opus IVS™ Wins SEMA New Product Award in the Collision Category

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association, today announced the winners of the New Products Showcase Awards held at the 2022 SEMA Show. The event recognizes the most cutting-edge new automotive products across the entire industry. This year, nearly 4,000 new products were submitted for consideration in 18 categories. Opus IVS™ company Auto Techcelerators was named the winner of the Best New Product Award in the Collision category for its revolutionary new product, Test Drive CoPilot™.

"Opus IVS is a technology company that innovates, and this award is a recognition by industry that our resources are focused focused on solving real challenges our customers face," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "Industry week has started off on a great note for us, and we are grateful for the recognition."

"I am humbled and proud to see my idea come to life and receive such a coveted award," said Frank Terlep, founder of Auto Techcelerators. "Test Drive CoPilot is designed to help collision repairers properly perform, validate and document ADAS systems on a vehicle operate as designed by the OEMs before the vehicle is delivered back to the vehicle owner."

The award-winning solution will be on display in SEMA's ADAS Garage, the SEMA Launchpad as well as alongside the future of ADAS Service, available today, in the Opus IVS booth #31095 in the South Hall Upper.

Meet Frank and the Autotechcelerators team at the SEMA Launchpad Corral in booth #22970 in the Central Hall, as well as in the Opus booth #31095 in the South Upper Hall at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 1-4 in Las Vegas. The winning solution can additionally be experienced at the ADAS Garage, also in the South Upper Hall.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 70 patents issued and pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

