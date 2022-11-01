Sixth and Guadalupe Mixed-Use Tower Tops Out as the Tallest Tower in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standing taller than any current building in Austin, Sixth and Guadalupe has topped out at its final height of 865 feet. This much-anticipated milestone has been two and a half years of a steady vertical climb and was met successfully, even with a backdrop of skilled labor shortages, a pandemic, and market inflation.

Sixth and Guadalupe is owned and managed by Kairoi Residential, Lincoln Property Company, and DivcoWest. Construction is led by JE Dunn Construction and designed by Gensler.

"To accomplish the top out of Sixth is big for this team and for me personally," said Steve Welton, Vice President, and Project Executive for JE Dunn, and who has been a leader on the project since it was awarded to JE Dunn in late 2017. "This project challenged our team and has truly taught us the meaning of accountability, teamwork, client and design team alignment, and honestly, why we choose to work in construction. I'm so proud of our people."

Sixth and Guadalupe sets the bar for defining the function, beauty, and community integration of mixed use buildings. It is a 2.2 million square foot, 66-story tower that stacks 14 levels of parking, 19 levels of Class A office space, and 32 levels of high-end residential on an entire city block in one of downtown Austin's most walkable and popular areas.

It will also include 10,000 square feet of street-level retail and has the largest elevated outdoor amenity space in Austin.

"We have assembled a remarkable team to build what we believe will be the finest residential experience in all of Austin. We are proud of the entire team involved in bringing this project to fruition and we are looking forward to celebrating this successful milestone with our team and partners," said Tony Curp, Executive Vice President of Development at Kairoi.

Over the last year, Austinites, visitors, and travelers on I-35 have witnessed the visual impact of Sixth and Guadalupe on the Austin skyline as it grew to its final height.

"Sixth and Guadalupe is designed to provide unique live and work experiences with a mix of amenities, including a 32,000 sq ft park in the sky, and an activated ground floor that takes advantage of the walkability at such a high-profile location," said Ed Muth, Principal, Gensler. "Congratulations to our team and partners on this important milestone — we look forward to celebrating the opening of this iconic building next year."

Sixth and Guadalupe will be completed late summer of 2023. The project team continues to focus on installing the remaining curtainwall system for the building façade and is shifting focus to interior buildout of residential units, amenity areas, lobbies, and streetscapes.

"There are a lot of firsts with this project – it's the tallest for Austin, it's the tallest JE Dunn has ever built, and this entire team is really pioneering this level of design and construction," said Forrest Wilson, Vice President and Project Executive on the project, "And this project is done by a team that is on the ground everyday with hundreds of skilled workers every day. To have such an engaged and dedicated team on a project that will be almost four years in the making is phenomenal."

The topping out milestone was celebrated with a lunch for all skilled workers and the project operations teams along with the tradition of raising a signed beam at the top of the building.

