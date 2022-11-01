Take Back Your Garage: American Garages Store More Clutter Than Cars, According to CRAFTSMAN® Survey

Take Back Your Garage: American Garages Store More Clutter Than Cars, According to CRAFTSMAN® Survey

36% of Americans surveyed say their garage is so cluttered, they can no longer park vehicles inside

Over 3 in 5 (62%) U.S. adults surveyed feel their garage is the most cluttered space in their home

More than half of U.S. adults (53%) surveyed use their garage or at-home workshop for DIY projects

90% of Americans surveyed believe that a well-organized garage can make a small garage appear larger; yet more than half (52%) of Americans with garages are unsatisfied with how their garage is organized

TOWNSON, Md., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey released today from Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand has found more than a third of American garages (36%) are so unorganized they can no longer park a vehicle inside. The CRAFTSMAN Take Back Your Garage Survey asked Americans how they utilize their spaces, organize their tools and which areas of the garage could be better organized.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9089352-craftsman-take-back-your-garage/

"There are over 82 million garages in the U.S1., and according to the CRAFTSMAN survey, more than 60% of Americans with garages feel their garage is the untidiest area in their house," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer of Tools and Outdoor for Stanley Black & Decker. "Whether they want to use their garage for storage, as a workshop or a hang out space, CRAFTSMAN's innovative line-up of product solutions can help Americans take back their garage and create a functional space that brings pride and productivity to their homes."

The Clutter Conundrum

While 90% of Americans with garages surveyed believe that a well-organized garage can make a small garage appear larger, and over 4 in 5 (85%) cite a well-organized and usable garage as a source of pride, more than half (52%) are unsatisfied with how their garage is organized.

When asking Americans with garages about items stored in their garage, nearly 80% reported power tools and hand tools as the top products in their space, while 76% keep outdoor tools and equipment inside. In fact, 67% of adults with garages say they have so many tools, that keeping them organized is a must, and 52% prefer that their tools and storage systems match in their garage.

A Look Inside American Garages

For many Americans, the garage has become an extension of the home with modern functions such as living areas, home gyms and workspaces. The CRAFTSMAN Take Back Your Garage Survey found that 53% of U.S. adults use their garage or workspaces in their home for DIY projects, with millennials being the most frequent at-home DIYers at 62%, followed by Gen X at 56% and Gen Z at 54%. In keeping with these DIY tendencies, 31% of adults with garages report they store arts and crafts materials in their space.

In regard to specific tasks, the most common activities in the garage were automotive maintenance and home renovation projects (each 46%), woodworking (41%), leisure activities like socializing and hosting parties (33%), and furniture restoration or redesign (26%).

As for the most common tools in the garage to tackle these projects, 56% of adults say power drills are their most-used tool, while 41% use shop vacs most frequently.

When asked about storing outdoor equipment, 62% of those with garages reported they keep their leaf blower in their garage, followed by string trimmers (57%), walk-behind lawn mowers (51%), hedge trimmers (49%) and chainsaws (48%).

Rebuild Pride in Your Garage

CRAFTSMAN offers a variety of storage and organization solutions for garages, sheds or workshops as part of its signature VERSASYSTEM™ offering, including its iconic S2000 series metal storage units and stackable and track wall solutions.

Utilizing unused wall space in a garage or work area with vertical storage solutions such as a track wall and investing in mobile and expandable tool chests provide functional and flexile storage solutions that can grow with homeowners.

From CRAFTSMAN's VERSATRACK™ wall starter kit to its VERSASTACK™ System Tower, homeowners can take back their garages from the clutter and have a space they can be proud of.

To learn more on ways CRAFTSMAN can help take your garage back visit https://www.craftsman.com/own-the-garage.

1https://www.garageliving.com/blog/garage-history-2

Media Contacts:

Lindsay Fennell

Senior Public Relations Manager

724-205-0640

lindsay.fennell@sbdinc.com

Debora Raymond

Vice President, Public Relations

203-640-8054

debora.raymond@sbdinc.com

Methodology:

CRAFTSMAN commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 2,004 adults throughout the United States. The margin of error for the overall sample is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 points. Fieldwork took place between September 28th and October 5th of 2022. Atomik Research is an independent, creative market research agency.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

View original content:

SOURCE CRAFTSMAN