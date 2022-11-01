TWTR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 14, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Twitter, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 3, 2020 to August 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 14, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Twitter, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; (4) Twitter's active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Twitter's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Twitter you have until November 14, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Twitter securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TWTR lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/twitter-investor-loss-submission-form?id=33184&from=4.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

