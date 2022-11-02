Datadog's 2022 Container Report Finds Organizations Expanding Container Adoption with Improved Ability to Scale and Manage Complex Environments

Trends and insights from real-world usage data demonstrate how organizations' expanded container adoption drives the need for complementary technologies to rapidly scale operations and reduce security risk

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today released the fourth edition of its Container Report , which is based on usage data from more than 1.5 billion containers run by tens of thousands of Datadog customers to understand the state of the container ecosystem.

Containers enable organizations to accelerate delivery cycles and rapidly scale their operations to meet the demands of today's fast-paced market. Datadog's research found that engineering teams continue to expand their use of containers and that Kubernetes is more popular than ever for managing and deploying containers, with nearly 50% of container organizations using it.

Also growing with containers is the use of serverless container technologies offered by all major cloud providers. These technologies went from being used by 21% of container customers in 2020 to 36% in 2022.

The research also shows that the current proliferation of orchestration tools, public cloud–managed container technologies and service meshes has introduced potential security and compliance challenges, including 50% of container customers running unsupported versions of Kubernetes and over 30% running older, unsupported versions of containers with potential vulnerabilities.

"This survey demonstrates the undisputed strength of container and Kubernetes adoption and reveals how cloud-native organizations are moving faster with increased confidence—building and deploying larger applications and workloads in more mission-critical, production environments than ever," said Yrieix Garnier, Vice President of Product at Datadog. "Hand-in-hand with this growth, our research shows an increase in complexity that leads to potential security risks organizations should consider."

The 2022 Container Report is available now. For the full results, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/container-report.

