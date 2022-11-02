Foundry Academy Announces New Bitcoin Mining Hardware Training Program

The 3-day program, next cohort of which starts on Nov 7, provides participants with hands-on experience and in-person classes from industry experts

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group ("DCG") focused on digital asset mining and staking, today announced a new program for enthusiasts and professionals who would like to continue their education in the areas of installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of bitcoin mining machines. The program is offered and conducted by Foundry through Foundry Academy, an initiative to train and develop top technicians for the fast-growing mining industry.

The "3-Day Mining Intensive" program will provide hands-on experience and guidance from best-in-class instructors and mining technicians on topics such as configuring ASICs, identifying issues, and troubleshooting common hardware failures, with a focus on the latest generation of the Antminer and Whatsminer mining machines. This will also bolster the industry network of participants. Furthermore, the program includes in-person classes conducted by industry experts to advance the participants' knowledge of bitcoin, blockchain technologies, and their global impact.

"Foundry Academy's curriculum remains on the leading edge of industry standards, with this new program designed in response to direct requests from the mining community," said Craig Ross, Executive Director of Foundry Academy at Foundry. "The 3-Day Mining Intensive provides enthusiasts and industry professionals the opportunity to gain valuable technical skills on an accelerated timeline."

Foundry Academy is part of Foundry's mission to standardize and professionalize the bitcoin mining industry for institutions, and also provide miners with the resources needed to build, maintain, and secure decentralized networks. Foundry's other mining-focused business verticals and ventures — the FoundryX marketplace for mining machines, the Foundry USA Pool, Foundry Logistics and Foundry Deploy — are all among the most recognizable names in their respective fields.

To learn more about the 3-Day Mining Intensive and other programs by Foundry, or to register for the upcoming cohorts, please visit foundryacademy.com

About Foundry

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry was created to meet the institutional demand for better capital access, efficiency and transparency in the digital asset mining and staking industry. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Foundry leverages its institutional expertise, capital and market intelligence to empower participants within the crypto ecosystem by providing the tools they need to build tomorrow's decentralized infrastructure. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Foundry Digital LLC