Grenova Introduces Automated TipNovus (ATN) to Promote Sustainability at 2022 Lab Innovations Trade Exhibition

Fully Integrated, Turnkey Pipette Tip-Washing Solution Reduces Plastic Consumable Waste in Laboratories

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenova, the laboratory industry's only patented technology for washing and reusing plastic consumables, will introduce the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package at the 10th Lab Innovations Trade Exhibition in NEC, Birmingham. As one of the newest product offerings by the leading green technology company, ATN offers a fully integrated, turnkey tip-washing solution that improves lab sustainability, operations, and environmental impact by reducing plastic waste. The ATN Package, along with all of Grenova's sustainability systems, is available immediately for purchase and implementation with easy setup to quickly begin reducing laboratory waste.

"Our entire product portfolio, including the new ATN Package, has been tested and implemented successfully in CLIA- and CAP-approved labs around the world as an effective way of making labs sustainable and environmentally friendly," said Ali Safavi, founder and CEO of Grenova. "Compatible with most liquid handling and manual pipette tips out of the box, ATN is designed to easily and quickly integrate into a lab's current workflow for immediate environmental impact."

Safavi will discuss the ATN Package, as well as Grenova's entire line of lab sustainability solutions, during a Live Lab speaking session on November 2, 2022, at 2:30 pm at the Lab Innovations Trade Exhibition. The highly anticipated presentation, titled "Reduction of Plastic Waste Through the Use of Automated Pipette Tip Washing," will offer practical and actionable ways that labs, which are serious about sustainability, can turn single-use plastic consumables into multi-use assets to make the life sciences industry more environmentally friendly. Safavi will discuss how Grenova's products, like the ATN, are developed to help labs practice responsible science and to deliver on their promise to reduce plastic and biohazardous waste.

Grenova has also been shortlisted as a finalist for the Lab Innovations Sustainable Product of the Year Award. The award is a result of Grenova's positive environmental impact as a trusted partner of some of the largest labs around the world, including NIH, NCI, and the CDC. These labs report a dramatic reduction in plastic pipette tip consumption of over 90 percent, resulting in a decrease in plastic waste as well as significant cost savings. Since its inception, over 1,201,932,255 pipette tips have been washed and reused with Grenova products. This has resulted in a reduction of 4,581 metric tons of carbon emission and 2,650,848 pounds of biohazard plastic waste.

Learn more about Grenova's impact at www.grenovasolutions.com.

About Grenova

Grenova is an innovative company that is revolutionizing lab consumables through high-quality waste reduction solutions. Grenova's mission is to lower costs in the laboratory industry and reduce biohazard waste in the environment by delivering groundbreaking approaches in dealing with plastic consumables. Grenova's existing products include the TipNovus™ family of pipette tip-washing solutions for labs, such as the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package, a fully integrated tip-washing solution; the TipLumis™ family of HEPA-filtered, temperature-controlled, UV-sanitized tip storage solutions; GrenoClean, a proprietary and scientifically validated cleaning solution; and Purus by Grenova™, a novel microwell plate cleaner launching in 2022. For more information, visit GrenovaSolutions.com.

