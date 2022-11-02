MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

- Record Las Vegas Strip Resorts revenue and Adjusted Property EBITDAR
- Closed on the acquisition of LeoVegas, a global online gaming and sports betting company
- Submitted tender for a new 10-year gaming concession in Macau
- Repurchased $4.2 billion of shares of common stock from January 2021 through the end of the third quarter 2022
- Continue to pursue commercial gaming license in New York and development of an Integrated Resort in Osaka, Japan
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"We're proud to report the best quarter in our Las Vegas Strip history, both on a revenue and Adjusted Property EBITDAR basis, driven by the continued appeal of our entertainment and meetings offerings," said Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President of MGM Resorts International. "We achieved several key milestones during the quarter, including closing on the acquisition of LeoVegas and submitting our tender for a new gaming concession to the Macau SAR government. Our outlook remains promising, with continued progress in our operations with BetMGM and development initiatives in New York and Japan as well as strong bookings into 2023 in our domestic operations. We remain focused on achieving our vision to be the world's premier gaming entertainment company."
"We continue to see great value in our Company's shares and repurchased approximately 10 million shares for an aggregate amount of $307 million in the quarter," said Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MGM Resorts International. "We remain disciplined in our approach to capital deployment and are focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet with adequate liquidity, while also pursuing growth opportunities with the greatest return to shareholders."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
Consolidated Results
- Consolidated net revenues of $3.4 billion compared to $2.7 billion in the prior year quarter, an increase of 26%. The current quarter benefited from the inclusion of the operating results of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas ("The Cosmopolitan") and Aria and Vdara (collectively "Aria") upon their acquisition in May 2022 and September 2021, respectively. Additionally, results improved over the prior year quarter due to increased business volume and travel activity primarily at the Las Vegas Strip Resorts;
- Operating loss was $1.0 billion compared to operating income of $1.9 billion in the prior year quarter due to a $1.2 billion increase in noncash amortization expense relating to a change in the useful life of the MGM Grand Paradise gaming subconcession as a result of new Macau gaming laws and related changes and due to the $2.3 billion gain on consolidation of CityCenter, net in the prior year quarter;
- Net loss attributable to MGM Resorts was $577 million, compared to net income attributable to MGM Resorts of $1.4 billion in the prior year quarter, and was impacted by the items impacting operating income (loss) discussed above;
- Diluted loss per share of $1.45 in the current quarter compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.77 in the prior year quarter;
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")(1) was a loss of $1.39 in the current quarter compared to Adjusted EPS of $0.03 in the prior year quarter; and
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(2) of $950 million.
Las Vegas Strip Resorts
- Net revenues of $2.3 billion in the current quarter compared to $1.4 billion in the prior year quarter, an increase of 67%. The current quarter benefited from the inclusion of The Cosmopolitan and a full quarter of operations at Aria and an increase in business volume and travel activity compared to the prior year quarter;
- Same-store net revenues (adjusted for acquisitions) of $1.6 billion in the current quarter compared to $1.4 billion in the prior year quarter, an increase of 18%;
- Adjusted Property EBITDAR(2) of $846 million in the current quarter compared to $535 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 58%;
- Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR(2) of $570 million in the current quarter compared to $529 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 8%; and
- Adjusted Property EBITDAR margin(2) of 36.8% in the current quarter compared to 38.7% in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 193 basis points due primarily to an increase in contribution from lower-margin non-gaming outlets and venues and general and administrative expense.
Regional Operations
- Net revenues of $974 million in the current quarter compared to $925 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 5% due to an increase in business volume;
- Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $322 million in the current quarter compared to $348 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 8%; and
- Adjusted Property EBITDAR margin of 33.1% in the current quarter compared to 37.6% in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 458 basis points due primarily to an increase in general and administrative expense.
MGM China
- Net revenues of $87 million in the current quarter compared to $289 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 70%. The current quarter was negatively affected by COVID-19 related property closures and was more significantly impacted by travel and entry restrictions in Macau compared to the prior year quarter; and
- Adjusted Property EBITDAR loss of $70 million in the current quarter compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $7 million in the prior year quarter.
Adjusted EPS
The following table reconciles diluted earnings per share ("EPS") to Adjusted EPS (approximate EPS impact shown, per share; positive adjustments represent charges to income):
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Diluted earnings per share
$ (1.45)
$ 2.77
Property transactions, net
(0.03)
0.01
Gain on consolidation of CityCenter, net
—
(3.23)
Non-operating items:
Loss related to equity investments
0.05
0.10
Foreign currency loss on MGM China senior notes
—
0.01
Change in fair value of foreign currency contracts
0.05
—
Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)
(0.01)
0.37
Adjusted EPS
$ (1.39)
$ 0.03
(1)
The income tax impact includes current and deferred income tax expense based upon the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which it occurs.
The current quarter also included a non-cash income tax benefit of $296 million to record the deferred tax impact of the extension of the exemption from the Macau 12% complementary tax to the end of the year and a non-cash income tax charge of $59 million to record the deferred tax impact of income tax regulations governing combined reporting in New Jersey that were issued during the quarter.
Las Vegas Strip Resorts
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
%
(Dollars in millions)
Casino revenue
$ 576
$ 423
36 %
Table games drop
$ 1,604
$ 917
75 %
Table games win
$ 389
$ 251
55 %
Table games win %
24.3 %
27.4 %
Slots handle
$ 6,193
$ 3,863
60 %
Slots win
$ 577
$ 369
56 %
Slots win %
9.3 %
9.6 %
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
%
Room revenue (in millions)
$ 736
$ 403
83 %
Occupancy
93 %
82 %
Average daily rate (ADR)
$ 227
$ 181
26 %
Revenue per available room (REVPAR)(3)
$ 210
$ 148
42 %
Regional Operations
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
%
(Dollars in millions)
Casino revenue
$ 721
$ 720
0 %
Table games drop
$ 1,152
$ 1,080
7 %
Table games win
$ 217
$ 214
1 %
Table games win %
18.8 %
19.8 %
Slots handle
$ 7,426
$ 6,900
8 %
Slots win
$ 703
$ 661
6 %
Slots win %
9.5 %
9.6 %
MGM China
The following table shows key gaming statistics for MGM China:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
%
(Dollars in millions)
Casino revenue
$ 70
$ 252
(72) %
VIP table games turnover
$ 328
$ 1,800
(82) %
VIP table games win
$ 8
$ 72
(88) %
VIP table games win %
2.6 %
4.0 %
Main floor table games drop
$ 352
$ 1,042
(66) %
Main floor table games win
$ 75
$ 222
(66) %
Main floor table games win %
21.4 %
21.3 %
License fee expense was $2 million in the current quarter and $5 million in the prior year quarter.
Corporate Expense
Corporate expense, including share-based compensation for corporate employees, increased to $117 million in the third quarter of 2022, from $112 million in the prior year quarter, partially due to an increase in payroll expense. The current quarter also included $9 million in transaction costs and the prior year quarter included $18 million of transaction costs.
Unconsolidated Affiliates
The following table summarizes information related to the Company's share of operating income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates:
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(In thousands)
CityCenter
$ —
$ 40,747
VICI BREIT Venture
—
38,959
BetMGM
(23,582)
(49,060)
Other
6,115
4,465
$ (17,467)
$ 35,111
MGM Resorts Dividend and Share Repurchases
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Casino
$
1,407,367
$
1,400,337
$
4,185,411
$
3,835,094
Rooms
827,397
490,460
2,159,202
1,053,907
Food and beverage
722,982
416,478
1,893,592
876,556
Entertainment, retail and other
447,637
315,693
1,264,545
639,926
Reimbursed costs
10,689
84,571
32,519
217,765
3,416,072
2,707,539
9,535,269
6,623,248
Expenses:
Casino
653,601
640,041
1,950,132
1,808,849
Rooms
256,128
160,864
684,670
402,364
Food and beverage
528,966
301,963
1,377,749
651,349
Entertainment, retail and other
271,177
204,742
755,110
385,293
Reimbursed costs
10,689
84,571
32,519
217,765
General and administrative
1,212,474
623,275
3,018,076
1,759,891
Corporate expense
117,264
112,114
348,115
287,021
Preopening and start-up expenses
396
1,547
1,372
1,642
Property transactions, net
(11,639)
3,677
23,704
842
Gain on REIT transactions, net
-
-
(2,277,747)
-
Gain on consolidation of CityCenter, net
-
(1,562,329)
-
(1,562,329)
Depreciation and amortization
1,405,520
279,403
2,060,413
853,579
4,444,576
849,868
7,974,113
4,806,266
Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates
(17,467)
35,111
(119,888)
92,870
Operating income (loss)
(1,045,971)
1,892,782
1,441,268
1,909,852
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(125,172)
(200,049)
(457,822)
(598,116)
Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates
(995)
(23,421)
(22,248)
(67,473)
Other, net
(14,316)
(49,241)
(23,322)
70,302
(140,483)
(272,711)
(503,392)
(595,287)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,186,454)
1,620,071
937,876
1,314,565
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
125,367
(282,135)
(411,131)
(222,263)
Net income (loss)
(1,061,087)
1,337,936
526,745
1,092,302
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
484,257
12,497
662,346
31,055
Net income (loss) attributable to MGM Resorts International
$
(576,830)
$
1,350,433
$
1,189,091
$
1,123,357
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(1.45)
$
2.81
$
2.81
$
2.19
Diluted
$
(1.45)
$
2.77
$
2.79
$
2.17
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
393,295
478,405
417,686
487,509
Diluted
393,295
484,215
421,770
493,184
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,295,434
$
4,703,059
Restricted cash (1)
-
500,000
Accounts receivable, net
709,562
583,915
Inventories
113,323
96,374
Income tax receivable
233,496
273,862
Prepaid expenses and other
406,579
258,972
Assets held for sale
2,024,788
-
Total current assets
8,783,182
6,416,182
Property and equipment, net
5,089,296
14,435,493
Other assets:
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
185,758
967,044
Goodwill
4,945,188
3,480,997
Other intangible assets, net
2,806,163
3,616,385
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
24,655,971
11,492,805
Other long-term assets, net
864,664
490,210
Total other assets
33,457,744
20,047,441
$
47,330,222
$
40,899,116
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
403,756
$
263,097
Construction payable
20,556
23,099
Current portion of long-term debt
1,351,422
1,000,000
Accrued interest on long-term debt
118,186
172,624
Other accrued liabilities
2,047,544
1,983,444
Liabilities related to assets held for sale
1,954,040
-
Total current liabilities
5,895,504
3,442,264
Deferred income taxes, net
2,847,302
2,439,364
Long-term debt, net
7,209,837
11,770,797
Operating lease liabilities
25,144,876
11,802,464
Other long-term obligations
270,966
319,914
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
137,054
147,547
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000,000 shares,
issued and outstanding 388,760,930 and 453,803,759 shares
3,888
4,538
Capital in excess of par value
-
1,750,135
Retained earnings
4,871,632
4,340,588
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33,830)
(24,616)
Total MGM Resorts International stockholders' equity
4,841,690
6,070,645
Noncontrolling interests
982,993
4,906,121
Total stockholders' equity
5,824,683
10,976,766
$
47,330,222
$
40,899,116
(1) Relates to the acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - NET REVENUES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Las Vegas Strip Resorts (1)
$
2,301,022
$
1,380,967
$
6,101,090
$
2,930,499
Regional Operations
973,935
925,123
2,824,433
2,492,756
MGM China
87,486
289,059
498,873
896,044
Management and other operations
53,629
112,390
110,873
303,949
$
3,416,072
$
2,707,539
$
9,535,269
$
6,623,248
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR and ADJUSTED EBITDAR
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Las Vegas Strip Resorts (1)
$
846,355
$
534,548
$
2,265,256
$
1,039,472
Regional Operations
321,984
348,234
975,113
908,564
MGM China
(70,410)
6,996
(148,157)
20,352
Unconsolidated affiliates (2)
(20,157)
(6,559)
(179,050)
(81,892)
Management and other operations
(6,484)
(1,787)
(8,897)
13,679
Stock compensation
(7,415)
(10,952)
(46,138)
(37,490)
Corporate
(114,064)
(105,447)
(318,180)
(263,010)
$
949,809
$
2,539,947
(1) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 includes Aria, which was acquired September 27, 2021. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes The Cosmopolitan, which was acquired May 17, 2022.
(2) Represents the Company's share of operating income (loss) excluding investments in real estate ventures, adjusted for the effect of certain basis differences. Includes the Company's share of operating results of CityCenter through September 26, 2021 during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL TO ADJUSTED EBITDAR
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss) attributable to MGM Resorts International
$
(576,830)
$
1,350,433
$
1,189,091
$
1,123,357
Plus: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(484,257)
(12,497)
(662,346)
(31,055)
Net income (loss)
(1,061,087)
1,337,936
526,745
1,092,302
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(125,367)
282,135
411,131
222,263
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,186,454)
1,620,071
937,876
1,314,565
Non-operating (income) expense:
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
125,172
200,049
457,822
598,116
Other, net
15,311
72,662
45,570
(2,829)
140,483
272,711
503,392
595,287
Operating income (loss)
(1,045,971)
1,892,782
1,441,268
1,909,852
Preopening and start-up expenses
396
1,547
1,372
1,642
Property transactions, net
(11,639)
3,677
23,704
842
Depreciation and amortization
1,405,520
279,403
2,060,413
853,579
Gain on REIT transactions, net
-
-
(2,277,747)
-
Gain on consolidation of CityCenter, net
-
(1,562,329)
-
(1,562,329)
Triple net operating lease and ground lease rent expense
604,193
191,622
1,350,099
570,851
Gain related to sale of Harmon land - unconsolidated affiliate
-
-
-
(49,755)
Income from unconsolidated affiliates related to real estate ventures
(2,690)
(41,669)
(59,162)
(125,007)
Adjusted EBITDAR
$
949,809
$
2,539,947
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATIONS OF LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS NET REVENUES AND LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR TO TABLE GAMES HOLD ADJUSTED
LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS NET REVENUES AND TABLE GAMES HOLD ADJUSTED LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Las Vegas Strip Resorts Net Revenues
$
2,301,022
$
1,380,967
$
6,101,090
$
2,930,499
Hold Adjustment (1)
(4,462)
(23,543)
(3,138)
(17,629)
Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Net Revenues
$
2,296,560
$
1,357,424
$
6,097,952
$
2,912,870
Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR
$
846,355
$
534,548
$
2,265,256
$
1,039,472
Hold adjustment (2)
(3,760)
(20,076)
(2,467)
(15,054)
Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR
$
842,595
$
514,472
$
2,262,789
$
1,024,418
(1) Represents the estimated incremental table games win or loss had the win percentage equaled the mid-point of the expected normal range of 25.0% to 35.0% for Baccarat and 19.0% to 23.0% for non-Baccarat. Amounts include estimated discounts and other incentives related to increases or decreases in table games win.
(2) Includes estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental table games win or loss calculated in (1) above.
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATIONS OF LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS NET REVENUES TO TABLE GAMES HOLD ADJUSTED LAS VEGAS STRIP
RESORTS SAME-STORE NET REVENUES AND LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR TO LAS VEGAS STRIP
RESORTS SAME-STORE ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR AND TABLE GAMES HOLD ADJUSTED LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS SAME-STORE ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Las Vegas Strip Resorts Net Revenues
$
2,301,022
$
1,380,967
$
6,101,090
$
2,930,499
Acquisitions (1)
(694,103)
(13,529)
(1,538,236)
(13,529)
Las Vegas Strip Resorts Same-Store Net Revenues
1,606,919
1,367,438
4,562,854
2,916,970
Hold adjustment (2)
(6,968)
(22,773)
(21,974)
(16,859)
Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Same-Store Net Revenues
$
1,599,951
$
1,344,665
$
4,540,880
$
2,900,111
Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR
$
846,355
$
534,548
$
2,265,256
$
1,039,472
Acquisitions (1)
(276,055)
(5,878)
(623,607)
(5,878)
Las Vegas Strip Resorts Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR
570,300
528,670
1,641,649
1,033,594
Hold adjustment (3)
(5,898)
(19,412)
(18,609)
(14,390)
Table Games Hold Adjusted Las Vegas Strip Resorts Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR
$
564,402
$
509,258
$
1,623,040
$
1,019,204
(1) Excludes the net revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDAR of The Cosmopolitan and Aria.
(2) Represents the estimated incremental table games win or loss had the win percentage equaled the mid-point of the expected normal range of 25.0% to 35.0% for Baccarat and 19.0% to 23.0% for non-Baccarat. Amounts include estimated discounts and other incentives related to increases or decreases in table games win and excludes the hold adjustment for the acquired resorts in footnote (1) above.
(3) Includes estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental table games win or loss calculated in (2) above.
