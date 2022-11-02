New Zealand-based EdTech Company WuKong Education CEO Shared Insights at the HolonIQ Summit 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 18th to 20th, HolonIQ Summit 2022, a world-renowned educational technology event, was held online. Hundreds of experts, scholars, and business leaders including Steven Butschi, Director of Education from Google Cloud, Chip Paucek, Co-founder and CEO from 2U, Krishna Vedati, President from BYJU'S, etc. were invited to share insights with global education practitioners.

WuKong Education, a global K12 online edtech company, was invited to join the HolonIQ East Asia Summit 2022 due to its rapid growth and outstanding influence in the industry. Vicky Wang, the founder and CEO of WuKong Education, was invited as a guest speaker at the CEO Fireside Chat to share her practices as a pioneer in the industry with Patrick Brothers, the Co-CEO of HolonIQ.

October 18-20, HolonIQ East Asia Summit 2022 was successfully held online. It has witnessed vigorous development and innovative revolution of the edtech industry and gradually become the bellwether. Vicky, founder and CEO of WuKong Education, was invited as a guest speaker and representative from the global K12 online education industry at the CEO Fireside Chat to share her practices as a pioneer in the industry.

WuKong Education started with Chinese education product and is one of the innovators in the online Chinese education sector. Since its founding in 2016, WuKong Education has expanded its product subject line based on the market demand, and now wholly owns two core multidisciplinary products, namely WuKong Chinese and WuKong Math. It strives to be the one-stop online learning platform for global K12 students to optimize the allocation of educational resources for students across the globe.

"At WuKong, we strongly believe that one of the most effective ways to drive growth is the product", Vicky shared her thoughts when it comes to WuKong's rapid growth rate.

Before 2020, WuKong's team succeeded in their Minimal Viable Product Test in the regional market of New Zealand. Not only can it provide 1-on-1 and small group live classes, but also deliver the whole process of "teaching, learning, practicing, testing and evaluating" online. In the past two years, WuKong's growth model has been successfully proven among users, and a large proportion of the new users came from referrals of existing users by the power of word-of-mouth.

According to the statistics, WuKong has grown 120 times in size from 2020 - 2022. Under the circumstance where the global market is gradually slowing down, WuKong Education's growth rate is significantly above the industry level. The Chinese product, WuKong Chinese, has become the first choice of families with Chinese heritage calling for Chinese learning. As for its Math product, WuKong Math has stood out in the market due to its differentiated positioning to meet the demand of families.

Fast but stable development cannot be achieved without excellent products, which will naturally lead to positive user feedback. In fact, two out of three WuKong's new users come from referrals and the renewal rate is far ahead in the industry.

To date, WuKong Education has more than 4,000 employees and teachers worldwide, with over 300,000 users from over 118 countries and regions, and maintained a high market share in its core markets, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

"Since day 1, WuKong Education has embedded the philosophy that excellent products always contain well-crafted curriculums, professional teachers, and considerate service. We sincerely hope that our users are satisfied with our products and service" said Vicky, "we will always be student-centric and stick to day 1."

Media Contact:

WuKong Education

AucklandNewZealand +8615108478176

branding@wukongsch.com

View original content:

SOURCE WuKong Education