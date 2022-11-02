THE NIKON MC-N10 REMOTE GRIP: CONTINUOUS CONTROL FOR DYNAMIC PRODUCTIONS

Nikon's New Off-Camera Remote Grip Puts Precision Controls Always Within Reach for Video Professionals

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Inc. has announced the release of the MC-N10 Remote Grip, a new accessory for videographers that allows for the remote operation of a Nikon Z series mirrorless1 camera via a wired connection. The MC-N10 is ideal for small-footprint productions, allowing a single operator the ability to adjust a wide variety of essential camera settings without directly engaging or disturbing the camera body.

"The MC-N10 is just one part of an emerging ecosystem of accessories from Nikon and partners that are designed exclusively for video and multimedia professionals," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "The award-winning Nikon Z 9 is receiving industry recognition for its immense video capabilities, and the MC-N10 provides camera operators with the complete control needed to elevate and streamline any production."

The MC-N10 Remote Grip uses an ARRI compatible rosette mount to attach to an abundance of accessories, allowing users to easily mount the device to tripods, handles, gimbals and sliders, as well as other modular mounts from major third-party manufacturers. When connected, the MC-N10 allows a camera operator to have complete control over many features, including start/stop recording, autofocus, ISO, exposure control, AF speed, as well as access to Custom Functions and the entire camera menu system. With this accessory, operators can vary the speed of a rack focus mid scene, zoom in to check focus, react to dramatic lighting changes on the fly, or easily get a tighter focal length to DX mode without taking their hand off the controls. When paired with the Nikon Z 9 and the recently announced Firmware 3.0, the Fn1/Fn2 buttons can be assigned to use the new High-Res Zoom capability in order to achieve a smooth zoom transition regardless of the lens used, with no loss of resolution.

The remote grip is purpose-built with a compact, lightweight and durable design, with a concentration on ergonomics and maximizing mobility. The familiar shape of the MC-N10 grip and button layout are based on those of the Nikon Z series, enabling smooth and intuitive operation, especially when switching between controls on the camera body and the MC-N10.

MC-N10 Primary Features:

ARRI rosette compatibility allows attachment to a variety of industry-standard video accessories using a compatible rosette adapter. The unit can be adjusted to a comfortable position and angle as needed to facilitate any camera movement.

Various functions can be assigned to buttons and dials on the MC-N10, allowing for operation that matches the user's style and preferences, while providing a familiar feel.

Click-less command dials provide ultra-smooth operation for soft transitions and reduced dial sounds.

USB-C connection enables quick, easy and stable connection to the camera with no radio interference or additional steps for pairing.

Readily available AA batteries 2 offer extended recording for up to 12 hours.

Designed with dust- and drip-resistance3 performance, similar to that of the Nikon Z 9, as well as cold tolerance down to −10°C (14°F).

Pricing and Availability

The new Nikon MC-N10 Remote Grip will be available in late November 2022 for a suggested retail price of $429.95 SRP*. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the entire collection of Z series cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, please visit nikonusa.com.

1. As of November 2 2022, the MC-N10 Remote Grip is compatible with the Z 9, Z 7II, and Z 6II. Be sure to update camera firmware to the latest version.

2. When two 1.2 V AA rechargeable Ni-MH batteries are used. Battery endurance may vary depending on batteries used, operating environment, usage conditions, and storage conditions.

3. Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

