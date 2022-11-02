Pawtocol Launches Kingdom, World's First Web3 Social Platform for Pets and Pet Owners

Built on the Ethereum Network, Kingdom Will Reward Users with Cryptocurrency for the Popularity of their Created Assets

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pawtocol, creator of blockchain-powered solutions that improve the lives of pets and pet owners, today announced the launch of Kingdom, the world's first blockchain-powered social platform for pets and pet owners. Kingdom creates a seamless experience for users to mint unique, one-of-one assets of their pets that will live on the blockchain forever. Kingdom users are able to make their assets public and participate in the rewards program offered by the platform, giving them the opportunity to earn rewards for receiving likes, winning contests, and being on top performing leaderboards.

"Kingdom is more than just a social media platform, it is a community of people who are passionate about pets and want to share their passion with others. Unlike other social platforms out their today, Kingdom is dedicated to delivering a one-of-a-kind experience that is solely focused on pets," said Colin Jordan, chief executive officer at Pawtocol. "As digital transformation continues to accelerate and more digital experiences are being created all around us, we believe that pets will be one of the major focuses moving forward. Today, Pawtocol is thrilled about taking the next step in our journey with the launch of Kingdom and we are committed to staying at the forefront of development in this space with new products and services like our Pawtocol pet tags, Petsyy marketplace, and more."

The Kingdom platform is an ERC721-compliant decentralized application, designed on the Ethereum network. Once minted, Kingdom digital assets can be utilized for a variety of purposes:

- Decentralized Applications: Use Kingdom Pets in decentralized applications (DApps) as assets or to generate rewards.

- Collectibles: Collect Kingdom Pets as a digital version of your pet on the blockchain.

- Social Media: Use Kingdom Pets on social media as avatars, stickers, or emojis.

- NFTs: Use Kingdom Pets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to represent digital ownership of pets and information associated with them.

- Gaming: Use Kingdom Pets as in-game items. (future)

As a part of Pawtocol's mission to improve the lives of pets and pet owners, they will be donating 10% of all of their Kingdom revenue to their Pawtocol Pet Fund. The Pawtocol Pet Fund donates 100% of all of the resources it receives directly to animal rescues and shelters.

"We have already made so much progress with the Pawtocol Pet Fund, partnering with 8 shelters across Arizona, California, and Florida," said Marlina Cotter, animal rescue coordinator at Pawtocol. "With the launch of Kingdom today we will not only gain more visibility for our mission to end kill shelters in America, but we will receive much needed resources that will allow us to expand our reach and make a larger impact by creating more partnerships across the country."

Kingdom is generally available to the public as of 12pm PT today. To learn more about the new platform and create your own custom Kingdom pet assets, visit www.enterkingdom.io.

Pawtocol Holding Corp. ("Pawtocol"), is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Wave Holding Corp. ("New Wave") (CSE:SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNK).

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol is an ecosystem of blockchain-powered solutions that make a positive impact on the lives of pets and pet owners all over the world. Utilizing blockchain technology provides continuity, transparency, and data ownership opportunities that have never been seen before in the pet industry. Pawtocol's goal is to deliver a new level of value to each and every member of our community, including the rescues and shelters that desperately need our support in their efforts to lower the homeless pet population and end kill shelters in America.

For further information please contact team@pawtocol.com.

About New Wave Holdings Corp.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

