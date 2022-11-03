165,000 High Schoolers Nationwide Gain Access to Personal Finance Education through NGPF's Gold Standard Challenge

Next Gen Personal Finance's 3-year Gold Standard Challenge Grant Program has provided more than $1 million to 194 schools and districts

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 165,000 high school students across the U.S. now have access to a standalone personal finance course. This is thanks to 194 finance education advocates who received a total of $1 million in Gold Standard Challenge grants from nonprofit Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF).

There is a growing nationwide movement to ensure every high schooler takes a one-semester personal finance course.

"NGPF's Mission 2030 to guarantee ALL high school students take a semester of personal finance before graduation is only possible because of the commitment of these educators," said Christian Sherrill, Director of Growth and Advocacy at NGPF. "The Gold Standard Challenge grant recipients are leading their communities to brighter financial futures."

Grants were awarded to schools and districts in 35 states that adopted standalone, one-semester personal finance graduation requirements. This meant that recipients (most of whom are teachers) not only launched the course, but grew their enrollment through engaging instruction, then persuaded their school boards to guarantee this life-changing course for all students before graduation.

"The 194 Gold Standard Challenge grantees are not just improving their local communities' financial outlook. They are leading the nation by bringing finance education to their schools ahead of any statewide policy decisions," said Sherrill.

Currently, 15 states have passed legislation guaranteeing high school students will take a standalone financial education course. Once these policies are fully implemented, 40 percent of U.S. high schoolers will be guaranteed to take the course. This is up from 16 percent prior to the Gold Standard Challenge, which launched in November 2019.

More and more evidence speaks to the positive impacts of a personal finance course .

Students who borrow for higher education do so at lower interest rates and borrow less overall; credit scores improve by an average of 21 points in adulthood; loan delinquency rates decrease; and the use of costly predatory lenders such as payday loans, check cashers, auto title loans, etc. declines, among other benefits.

"As NGPF sunsets this grant program, we hope you join us in celebrating these outstanding leaders who expanded access to life-changing financial education," said Sherrill.

See the full list of 194 grant recipients .

NGPF also offers resources for five proven steps to expand financial education access in local schools and districts.

About Next Gen Personal Finance

Next Gen Personal Finance is a nonprofit organization with a mission to guarantee that by 2030 ALL students will take a one semester personal finance course before graduating high school. To support that mission, NGPF provides middle and high school educators with everything they need to teach financial skills with confidence, at no cost. This consists of ready-to-use financial education curricula—including personal finance, math, and economics collections with Spanish translations—as well as free professional development. Learn more at www.ngpf.org.

