B. Riley Financial Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results; Declares $1.00 Dividend

Total Revenues of $340.4 million

Net Income of $45.8 million, Diluted EPS of $1.53

Adjusted EBITDA of $141.4 million

Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 per common share

Board Approves Share Repurchase Plan of up to $50 million

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services platform, today released results for the three-month period ending September 30, 2022.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, commented: "Our third quarter results represent the underlying strength and continued versatility of our diversified platform despite the meaningful slowdown in capital markets. Our ability to generate solid operating results over the past nine months has enabled us to deliver our shareholders with a third quarter dividend of $1.00 per share, and over $83 million in common dividends related to our performance in the current year."

"Stable operating performance and steady cash flow have provided us a solid foundation with which to operate as we continue to opportunistically invest to enhance our platform. During the quarter, we added BullsEye Telecom to our Lingo subsidiary and expanded our receivables portfolio. And in the beginning of the fourth quarter, we acquired Targus® in a transaction valued at $250 million. These additions are expected to further balance our episodic and cyclical businesses, while meaningfully augmenting our steady and recurring earnings and cash flows as we look ahead," added Riley.

"It has been over a decade since we have endured a capital markets environment as challenging as the one we navigate today. While we have maintained meaningful profitability, we recognize that the current market environment presents both opportunities and challenges for capital markets and wealth management. Our diversified business is well-structured for continued resiliency in the event challenging markets persist, or even intensify. Cost discipline over our 25-year history has afforded us the agility and flexibility to continue to thrive and aggregate share amid periods of market dislocation. At the same time, steady and growing cash flows have enabled us to return meaningful capital to our shareholders as we continue to invest in our business. We expect to see numerous opportunities over the next 12 to 24 months as market valuations adjust, and believe we are in a very strong position to take advantage of those opportunities."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Our world class team of professionals has continued to make great strides incorporating acquisitions and welcoming new colleagues to B. Riley, while continuing to support our clients and partners amid a difficult environment. Embedded throughout our platform is core expertise across restructuring, debt refinancing, direct lending, bankruptcy advisory, and asset disposition. As financial conditions tighten and demand for these services continue to accelerate, we believe our counter-cyclical businesses will be poised for growth in the coming quarters."

Declaration of Common Dividend

The Company has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share payable on or about November 29 to common stockholders of record as of November 15.

Share Repurchase Authorization

B. Riley's Board of Directors has approved an annual share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to $50 million of its common shares.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary



















































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30, September 30,







































(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)



2022





2021





2022





2021











































Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 45,835



$ 48,621



$ (108,390)



$ 375,415











































Basic income (loss) per common share

$ 1.62



$ 1.76



$ (3.86)



$ 13.75





Diluted income (loss) per common share

$ 1.53



$ 1.69



$ (3.86)



$ 13.07











































B. Riley Financial reported total revenues of $340.4 million, compared with $381.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net income available to common shareholders was $45.8 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, compared to $48.6 million, or $1.69 per diluted share in the prior-year period.

Total adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $141.4 million, compared to $114.1 million in the prior year period.













































































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, September 30,



































(Dollars in thousands)



2022





2021





2022





2021







































Operating Revenues (2)

$ 328,209



$ 363,325



$ 868,815



$ 1,000,633



Investment Gains (Loss) (4)



12,154





18,197





(280,163)





317,818



Total Revenues

$ 340,363



$ 381,522



$ 588,652



$ 1,318,451







































Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 106,244



$ 101,091



$ 264,651



$ 315,932



Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)



35,193





13,010





(218,329)





308,537



Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 141,437



$ 114,101



$ 46,322



$ 624,469









































For the third quarter ended September 30, 2022:

Operating revenues (2) were $328.2 million, compared with $363.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased to $106.2 million, compared with $101.1 million in the prior year period.

Quarterly investment gains were $12.2 million for the quarter, which reflect certain strategic investments held by the Company.

Quarterly results benefitted from $13.2 million of income related to the deconsolidation of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. as result of its business combination with FaZe Clan Inc.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2022, cash and investments (6) totaled approximately $2.33 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $231.8 million, $1.2 billion in net securities and other investments owned, and $814.7 million in loans receivable.

Total debt was approximately $2.32 billion as of September 30. Total cash and investments, (6) net of debt, was approximately $14 million at quarter-end.

Third Quarter 2022 Segment Financial Summary





















































































Operating Revenues (2)

Investment Gains (Loss) (4)

Total Segment Revenue





Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



Capital Markets

$ 168,271



$ 161,718



$ 11,127



$ 16,935



$ 179,398



$ 178,653



Wealth Management

47,145



117,572



1,027



1,262



48,172



118,834



Auction and Liquidation

7,039



37,072



-



-



7,039



37,072



Financial Consulting

22,835



21,291



-



-



22,835



21,291



Principal Investments - Communications and Other

77,896



19,300



-



-



77,896



19,300



Brands

5,023



6,372



-



-



5,023



6,372













































Segment Operating Income (Loss) (7)

Investment Income (Loss) (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



Capital Markets

$ 90,767



$ 76,142



$ 33,337



$ 11,748



$ 124,104



$ 87,890



Wealth Management

(10,524)



5,322



1,027



1,262



(9,497)



6,584



Auction and Liquidation

577



6,298



-



-



577



6,298



Financial Consulting

2,704



2,769



-



-



2,704



2,769



Principal Investments - Communications and Other

1,906



6,506



-



-



1,906



6,506



Brands

3,599



4,686



-



-



3,599



4,686











































For the three months ended September 30, 2022:

Capital Markets revenues of $179.4 million remained relatively flat, despite lower levels of investment banking and underwriting activity. Segment income increased to $124.1 million, up from $87.9 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by interest income from loans and securities lending.

Excluding investment gains(4), Capital Markets segment operating revenues increased to $168.3 million, up from $161.7 million in the prior year period. Segment operating income (7) increased to $90.8 million from $76.1 million in the prior year period.

Wealth Management revenues decreased to $48.2 million, primarily impacted by our strategic exit of several brokers and certain businesses previously affiliated with National Securities, in addition to challenging market conditions which resulted in reduced client activity. Wealth assets under management were approximately $25 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Auction and Liquidation revenues were $7.0 million, primarily driven by ongoing engagements in Europe and smaller liquidation projects in the US. Results for this segment vary from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the episodic impact of large retail liquidation engagements.

Financial Consulting revenues increased to $22.8 million, up from $21.3 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by sustained demand for appraisals, and bankruptcy restructuring and forensic litigation consulting. Segment income of $2.7 million remained steady compared to $2.8 million in the prior year period.

Principal Investments – Communications and Other segment revenues increased 304% to $77.9 million, up from $19.3 million in the prior year period due to the additions of Marconi Wireless, Lingo, and Bullseye Telecom. On a combined basis, communications businesses, along with other principal investments, continued to perform above expectations, contributing recurring cash flow to the Company.

Brands segment revenues were $5.0 million related to the licensing of trademarks for six brands: Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore.

Investments in the Hurley and Justice brands contributed dividend income of $7.1 million for the quarter, compared to $4.3 million in the same period last year. Results related to the Hurley and Justice investments are recognized as Capital Markets segment operating income.(7)

Supplemental Financial Data

Additional details related to operating results and investment performance can be found in the Third Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement on B. Riley's investor relations website.

Conference Call Details

Management will host an investor call to discuss its third quarter results today, Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording via ir.brileyfin.com.

Date and Time: Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial In: 1-800-239-9838 (toll-free) or 1-856-344-9221 (international)

Audio Webcast: https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations

Replay (expires Thursday, November 10, 2022)

Dial In: 1-844-512-2921; 9397082 (pin)

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end, collaborative financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain registered affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charge, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto. (2) Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods. (3) Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses. (4) Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans. (5) Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses. (6) Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) noncontrolling interest related to investments, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other investments reported in prepaid and other assets. (7) Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related operating expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring charge, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial undertakes no duty to update this information.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except par value)





































September 30,

December 31,













2022

2021















(Unaudited)





Assets









Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,805

$ 278,933

Restricted cash

1,578



927

Due from clearing brokers

53,472



29,657

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

1,238,613



1,532,095

Securities borrowed

2,243,306



2,090,966

Accounts receivable, net

64,707



49,673

Due from related parties

814



2,074

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $68,575 and $167,744 from related parties as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.)

814,715



873,186

Prepaid expenses and other assets

355,875



463,502

Operating lease right-of-use assets

84,550



56,969

Property and equipment, net

16,174



12,870

Goodwill

429,187



250,568

Other intangible assets, net

296,346



207,651

Deferred tax assets, net

2,845



2,848

Total assets $ 5,833,987

$ 5,851,919 Liabilities and Equity









Liabilities







Accounts payable $ 22,167

$ 6,326

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

278,889



343,750

Deferred revenue

89,157



69,507

Deferred tax liabilities, net

10,932



93,055

Due to related parties and partners

396



—

Due to clearing brokers

3,942



69,398

Securities sold not yet purchased

17,751



28,623

Securities loaned

2,239,250



2,088,685

Operating lease liabilities

96,049



69,072

Notes payable

25,075



357

Revolving credit facility

74,700



80,000

Term loans, net

558,035



346,385

Senior notes payable, net

1,661,191



1,606,560

Total liabilities

5,077,534



4,801,718













Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries

178,759



345,000 B. Riley Financial, Inc. equity:











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,535 and 4,512 issued and











outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference









of $113,380 and $112,790 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

—



—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,300,003 and 27,591,028 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

3



3

Additional paid-in capital

473,420



413,486

Retained earnings

46,916



248,862

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,726)



(1,080)

Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

513,613



661,271 Noncontrolling interests

64,081



43,930

Total equity

577,694



705,201

Total liabilities and equity $ 5,833,987

$ 5,851,919















B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended













September 30,

September 30,













2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:

























Services and fees $ 266,485

$ 301,497

$ 678,065

$ 857,109

Trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans

12,154



18,197



(280,163)



317,818

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

57,594



26,869



182,855



89,280

Sale of goods

4,130



34,959



7,895



54,244



Total revenues

340,363



381,522



588,652



1,318,451 Operating expenses:























Direct cost of services

44,523



18,019



73,959



41,435

Cost of goods sold

3,089



12,442



7,334



21,394

Selling, general and administrative expenses

163,727



244,218



506,062



635,484

Restructuring charge

8,016



—



8,016



—

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

17,447



10,097



43,757



40,269



Total operating expenses

236,802



284,776



639,128



738,582





Operating income (loss)

103,561



96,746



(50,476)



579,869 Other income (expense):























Interest income

686



70



1,253



175

Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

(574)



1,758



9,728



8,267

(Loss) income from equity investments

(91)



1,149



3,285



1,172

Interest expense

(34,587)



(25,372)



(96,787)



(66,014)



Income (loss) before income taxes

68,995



74,351



(132,997)



523,469 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(16,350)



(22,693)



39,858



(140,113)



Net income (loss)

52,645



51,658



(93,139)



383,356 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests





















and redeemable noncontrolling interests

4,808



1,108



9,245



2,474



Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

47,837



50,550



(102,384)



380,882 Preferred stock dividends

2,002



1,929



6,006



5,467



Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 45,835

$ 48,621

$ (108,390)

$ 375,415



































Basic income (loss) per common share $ 1.62

$ 1.76

$ (3.86)

$ 13.75 Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 1.53

$ 1.69

$ (3.86)

$ 13.07



































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

28,293,064



27,570,716



28,068,160



27,297,917 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

29,968,417



28,794,066



28,068,160



28,726,492

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Segment Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)













































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2022

2021

2022

2021 Capital Markets segment:

























Revenues - Services and fees $ 113,217

$ 134,849

$ 249,727

$ 431,825

Trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans

11,127



16,935



(283,240)



311,335

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

55,054



26,869



178,879



89,280

Total revenues



179,398



178,653



145,366



832,440

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(35,673)



(80,152)



(115,655)



(231,765)

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(17,447)



(10,097)



(43,757)



(40,269)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,174)



(514)



(6,271)



(1,526)



Segment income (loss)



124,104



87,890



(20,317)



558,880 Wealth Management segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

47,145



117,572



184,963



270,558

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

1,027



1,262



3,077



6,483

Total revenues



48,172



118,834



188,040



277,041

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(52,302)



(110,157)



(206,438)



(260,331)

Restructuring charge



(4,106)



—



(4,106)



—

Depreciation and amortization

(1,261)



(2,093)



(4,402)



(6,832)



Segment (loss) income



(9,497)



6,584



(26,906)



9,878 Auction and Liquidation segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

1,949



2,745



7,792



15,637

Revenues - Sale of goods



2,550



34,327



2,550



52,162

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

2,540



—



3,976



—

Total revenues



7,039



37,072



14,318



67,799

Direct cost of services



(2,999)



(13,622)



(6,630)



(27,742)

Cost of goods sold



(1,235)



(11,999)



(1,235)



(19,578)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,228)



(5,153)



(6,225)



(9,719)



Segment income



577



6,298



228



10,760 Financial Consulting segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

22,835



21,291



73,081



66,435

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(20,056)



(18,436)



(60,947)



(55,896)

Depreciation and amortization

(75)



(86)



(234)



(273)



Segment income



2,704



2,769



11,900



10,266 Principal Investments - Communications and Other segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

76,316



18,669



147,748



57,394

Revenues - Sale of goods



1,580



631



5,345



2,081

Total revenues



77,896



19,300



153,093



59,475

Direct cost of services



(41,524)



(4,397)



(67,329)



(13,693)

Cost of goods sold



(1,854)



(443)



(6,099)



(1,816)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(22,267)



(5,458)



(44,103)



(15,096)

Restructuring charge



(3,910)



—



(3,910)



—

Depreciation and amortization

(6,435)



(2,496)



(13,255)



(7,558)



Segment income



1,906



6,506



18,397



21,312 Brands segment:



























Revenues - Services and fees

5,023



6,372



14,754



15,261

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(845)



(972)



(2,419)



(2,338)

Depreciation and amortization

(579)



(714)



(1,745)



(2,143)



Segment income



3,599



4,686



10,590



10,780 Consolidated operating income (loss) from reportable segments

123,393



114,733



(6,108)



621,876

































Corporate and other expenses

(19,832)



(17,987)



(44,368)



(42,007) Interest income





686



70



1,253



175 Change in fair value of financial instruments and other

(574)



1,758



9,728



8,267 (Loss) income on equity investments

(91)



1,149



3,285



1,172 Interest expense





(34,587)



(25,372)



(96,787)



(66,014)

Income (loss) before income taxes

68,995



74,351



(132,997)



523,469 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(16,350)



(22,693)



39,858



(140,113)

Net income (loss)



52,645



51,658



(93,139)



383,356 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests





















and redeemable noncontrolling interests

4,808



1,108



9,245



2,474

Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

47,837



50,550



(102,384)



380,882 Preferred stock dividends



2,002



1,929



6,006



5,467

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 45,835

$ 48,621

$ (108,390)

$ 375,415



































B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended













September 30,

September 30,













2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 47,837

$ 50,550

$ (102,384)

$ 380,882 Adjustments:



























Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

16,350



22,693



(39,858)



140,113

Interest expense

34,587



25,372



96,787



66,014

Interest income

(686)



(70)



(1,253)



(175)

Share based payments

14,613



9,374



45,828



23,508

Depreciation and amortization

10,717



6,142



26,526



19,066

Restructuring charge

8,016



—



8,016



—

Gain on extinguishment of loans

—



—



(1,102)



(6,509)

Transactions related costs and other

10,003



40



13,762



1,570







































Total EBITDA Adjustments

93,600



63,551



148,706



243,587









































Adjusted EBITDA $ 141,437

$ 114,101

$ 46,322

$ 624,469 Operating EBITDA Adjustments:























Trading (income) losses and fair value adjustments on loans (12,154)



(18,197)



280,163



(317,818)

Other investment related expenses

(23,039)



5,187



(61,834)



9,281







































Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

(35,193)



(13,010)



218,329



(308,537)



































Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,244

$ 101,091

$ 264,651

$ 315,932





































B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended













September 30,

September 30,













2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 47,837

$ 50,550

$ (102,384)

$ 380,882 Adjustments:



























Share based payments

14,613



9,374



45,828



23,508

Amortization of intangible assets

9,390



5,156



23,146



16,176

Restructuring charge

8,016



—



8,016



—

Gain on extinguishment of loans

—



—



(1,102)



(6,509)

Transactions related costs and other

10,003



40



13,762



1,570

Income tax effect of adjusting entries

(10,704)



(4,514)



(23,593)



(9,587) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 79,155

$ 60,606

$ (36,327)

$ 406,040



































Adjusted income (loss) per common share:























Adjusted basic income (loss) per share $ 2.80

$ 2.20

$ (1.29)

$ 14.87

Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share $ 2.64

$ 2.10

$ (1.29)

$ 14.13



































Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share

28,293,064



27,570,716



28,068,160



27,297,917 Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share

29,968,417



28,794,066



28,068,160



28,726,492

