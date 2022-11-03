Hostess Brands Brings Extra Joy with Delicious, Holiday-Inspired Snacks

Hostess Brands brings festive cheer with limited-edition lineup of delightful Hostess® treats perfect for a merry and bright holiday season

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands is serving up four deliciously sweet holiday snacks this winter to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Hostess® fans can enjoy some of their favorite festive treats in holiday- and winter-wonderland-inspired selections of the brand's classic snacks when they reach store shelves this month.

The new Hostess® Holiday HoHos® will make their seasonal debut just in time to deck the halls, sharing the chocolatey goodness and rich crème filling you know and love in holiday-party-ready packaging. The limited-edition lineup also includes fan-favorite Hostess® Holiday CupCakes, Hostess® Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies® and Hostess® Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes®.

"With the holiday season right around the corner, consumers are anticipating the return of special flavors that capture the joy, delight and traditions of the season," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. "From the classic chocolate sponge cake and refreshing mint flavor of our Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies to the rich and creamy hot chocolate flavor of our Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes, we think consumers will love our holiday snacks."

Hostess Brands' tasty holiday snacks are a great way to bond with loved ones around the dinner table, by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa or at your family's next winter bash. Try turning one of your favorite Hostess snacks into something even more memorable with these holiday hacks:

Decorate Powdered Donettes with mini chocolate chips, gummy candies and pretzel sticks to bring a jolly snowman to life.

Add mini candy-coated chocolate to Holiday CupCakes to create festive ornaments.

Stack Twinkies with frosting to form a winter wonderland gingerbread house. Add a layer of frosting and top with sprinkles, marshmallows and candies for a delightful display.

Decorate Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes with melted chocolate or caramel and sprinkles for delectably festive wreaths.

Each of the seasonal snacks are available for a limited time in a multi-pack at grocery retailers nationwide. Hostess Holiday CupCakes and Hostess Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes also are available in single-serve packages at convenience stores across the U.S.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Hostess website at https://www.hostesscakes.com.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a snacking powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America's No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and sugar-free cookie brands. With sales exceeding $1.1 billion and employing approximately 2,600 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com .

