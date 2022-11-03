Houston-based Heim, Payne & Chorush Ranked Again Among Nation's Best Law Firms for Intellectual Property and Patent Trials

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston intellectual property law firm Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP is ranked on the 2023 Best Law Firms list as one of the country's top firms for intellectual property litigation and patent litigation.

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP is one of the few law firms to earn repeat rankings on the Best Law Firms list published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers. Firms nominated for the honor undergo a rigorous research process that includes recommendations from other lawyers and firms from across the country and interviews with law firm clients.

Living by the firm's motto – Technologically Driven Minds for Technologically Complex Cases – Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP recently helped Arigna Technology Limited secure a crucial ruling before the Patent Trial and Appeals Board that moved the automobile manufacturer BMW of North America one step closer to an upcoming trial in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Earlier this year, firm partners Michael Heim, Russell Chorush, Leslie Payne, Allen Bullwinkel, and Eric Enger were recognized on the companion 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America based on their work in significant patent lawsuits and other types of intellectual property trials.

Heim, Payne & Chorush partners Chris First, Alden Harris, and Blaine Larson, as well as firm associates William Collier and Chris Limbacher, also were named to the Best Lawyers Ones to Watch list for their intellectual property and patent expertise. Mr. First earned additional recognition for his skills in antitrust litigation.

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com .

