Kroger unveils heartfelt holiday campaign with new Kroji characters

"Today's Holiday Moments are Tomorrow's Memories"

animated brand film promotes food and family

CINCINNATI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the holiday season, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) launched its 2022 holiday film, "Today's Holiday Moments are Tomorrow's Memories." The film shares the story of a family's holiday memories created and celebrated over treasured dishes and holiday meals. Viewers are introduced to a Kroji character who is navigating the holiday season and remembering the best memories are created over food with his family. The film was made in collaboration with the multi-disciplinary production company Hornet and creative agency DDB.

"As America's grocer, we understand the importance food and tradition play in our lives," said Stuart Aitken, Kroger Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant & Marketing Officer. "There's no one who can bring food and memories together the way Kroger can. We take the role food plays in our customers' lives seriously – especially those special holiday dishes. Families and friends spend some of their happiest moments sharing a meal, and we want our customers to know that Kroger is here to make that easier and more accessible than ever."

Kroger worked with Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat to record a special rendition of "Iris," originally written by the Goo Goo Dolls in 1998. The song reached #1 in Australia, Canada and Italy; #3 in the U.K.; and #9 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Caillat's vocals set the backdrop for the story about Jack, who stumbles upon his late wife's cookbook. He tries to make a few dishes, and after each taste, he relives a holiday memory. The film ends in the present day when Jack carries on his favorite food traditions with his granddaughter.

"The Kroger Marketing team, DDB and Hornet really created an unforgettable experience," said Tom Duncan, Kroger's Vice President of Marketing. "I'm so proud of what they were able to bring to life and so excited to share it with our customers. Holiday meals with the family create wonderful memories, and I hope this film encourages each of our customers to build their own recipe book filled with meals to 'enjoy with family.'"

In addition to the short film, the companies produced a printable coloring book featuring scenes and recipes from the film.

"We know families look to food to make lasting memories during the holidays," said Emily Hartmann, Kroger's Senior Director of Brand Marketing. "This sentiment carries so much emotion, and we wanted to capture that feeling in this campaign. Customers will see it come to life in a beautiful story told through elevated characters and environments that don't compromise the simplicity of the Kroji's graphic nature."

Originally introduced in 2019, the updated holiday campaign Krojis feature real-life details, making their feelings and unique personalities more relatable. Updates include:

Texture added to clothing, hair and skin

New hand shapes and movement

Additional definition and depth of facial features.

The national campaign will appear during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, as well as during the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys matchup on Thanksgiving Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes-Michigan Wolverines game Thanksgiving weekend. Kroger collaborated with Food Network and The Cooking Channel for television, streaming and social extensions related to the holiday campaign.

