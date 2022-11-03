Laird Norton Company Names Deva Hasson President of Laird Norton Properties

Hasson succeeds retiring LNP President Jim Reinhardsen

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laird Norton Company (LNC) has selected Deva Hasson as the next president of Laird Norton Properties (LNP), the company's real estate investment firm. She will succeed outgoing President Jim Reinhardsen who is retiring next year. As the incoming President, Hasson will oversee the company's extensive national real estate portfolio.

Deva HassonPresident, Laird Norton Properties (PRNewswire)

Hasson currently serves as the principal and investment director of Heartland LLC, a real estate advisory and investment firm that is majority-owned by the Laird Norton Company. Hasson will formally take on her new role on January 1, 2023.

"Deva is particularly well-suited to be Jim Reinhardsen's successor," said Jeff Vincent, LNC's CEO. "She has more than 20 years of real estate experience across private and public sectors."

Hasson has worked for Heartland since 2010, assisting clients in defining and realizing their real estate objectives. Hasson became a Heartland partner in 2013 and has since co-led the firm for nine strong years. Heartland will continue to be led by long-term principals Matt Anderson, Doug Larson and Chris Fiori alongside new principals, Lee Striar and Mark Goodman.

"As I head toward retirement, I am very pleased that Deva will follow me as LNP's president," Reinhardsen said. "I know that under her leadership the company will be in very capable hands."

In addition to her work at Heartland, Hasson currently serves as Board Chair of Bellwether Housing, the largest Seattle-based non-profit that owns, operates, and develops affordable housing. She is also an alumnus of Leadership Tomorrow, a community leadership organization, and has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. Hasson earned her MBA and graduated with honors with a concentration in Real Estate and Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside the Laird Norton team over these last few years," Hasson said. "Collaborating under the LNC umbrella only strengthens Heartland and LNP and enables growth and resilience for both organizations going forward."

About Laird Norton Company:

Laird Norton Company is a diversified enterprise that invests in private companies and real estate to perpetuate the success of the Laird Norton family and create shared value for our employees, partners, and broader communities. Among its many holdings, LNC wholly owns Laird Norton Properties and has majority investments in Laird Norton Wealth Management and Heartland, LLC.

For more information, visit www.lairdnorton.com.

About Laird Norton Properties:

Laird Norton Properties is a Seattle-based real estate investment firm that owns and operates an extensive national portfolio. LNP is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Laird Norton Company.

For more information, visit www.lnproperties.com.

About Heartland LLC:

Heartland LLC is a Seattle-based real estate advisory and investment firm with over 35 years of experience in creating value for clients. Heartland is majority owned by Laird Norton Company.

For more information, visit www.heartlandllc.com.

