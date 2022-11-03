MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS OUTSTANDING THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

- Third quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 36.3 percent worldwide, 28.5 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 66.1 percent in international markets, compared to the 2021 third quarter;
- Third quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 1.8 percent worldwide and 3.5 percent in the U.S. & Canada, while RevPAR declined 2.4 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 third quarter;
- Third quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.94, compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $1.69, compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.99;
- Third quarter reported net income totaled $630 million, compared to reported net income of $220 million in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter adjusted net income totaled $551 million, compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $327 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $985 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $683 million;
- The company added roughly 14,000 rooms globally during the third quarter, including approximately 8,700 rooms in international markets and nearly 3,900 conversion rooms;
- At quarter end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled over 3,000 properties and more than 502,000 rooms, including roughly 33,300 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Approximately 204,800 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the 2022 third quarter;
- During the third quarter, Marriott repurchased 6.2 million shares of common stock for $950 million. Year-to-date through October 31, the company has returned $1.9 billion to shareholders.
BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported third quarter 2022 results.
Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased to report another quarter of outstanding results. Global RevPAR1 more than fully recovered, rising nearly 2 percent above 2019. In the third quarter, RevPAR compared to 2019 improved sequentially from the second quarter in every region around the world.
"In the U.S. & Canada, our largest region, RevPAR exceeded 2019 levels by 3.5 percent in the third quarter. Occupancy in the region has been rising throughout the year, reaching 72 percent in September, just 2 percentage points below the same month in 2019. Leisure transient demand remained very robust, and group RevPAR more than fully recovered to 2019 levels in the quarter. Business transient demand, though still lagging in recovery, continued to improve.
"Our EMEA and CALA regions posted nearly 10 percent and 18 percent third quarter RevPAR growth over 2019, respectively. Demand in these regions was boosted by the strong U.S. dollar and the ramping of cross-border travel.
"In mid-October, we announced that we signed an agreement to acquire the City Express brand portfolio, marking our entry into the affordable midscale segment. We see meaningful opportunities to further expand the brand in the CALA region and globally, as we have successfully done with other brand acquisitions. Upon closing, we look forward to offering our guests more stay options and our owners and franchisees new opportunities to grow their portfolios.
"Our award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, hit 173 million members at the end of September. During the quarter, Bonvoy member penetration achieved record highs, reaching 60 percent in the U.S. & Canada and 53 percent globally. Co-brand cardholder acquisitions and total card spending worldwide have continued to grow meaningfully, increasing our third quarter co-brand card fees more than 20 percent compared to the year-ago quarter.
"While we are carefully monitoring macroeconomic trends, bookings across all our customer segments remain strong, contributing to the ongoing momentum in our business. We expect continued demand growth around the world in the fourth quarter and anticipate that global RevPAR could increase 2 percent to 4 percent compared to 2019.
"With our solid financial results and strong cash generation, we have already returned $1.9 billion to shareholders year-to-date through October 31. For full year 2022, we now expect to return more than $2.7 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases."
Third Quarter 2022 Results
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $958 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to 2021 third quarter reported operating income of $545 million. Reported net income totaled $630 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to 2021 third quarter reported net income of $220 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.94 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2022 third quarter totaled $815 million, compared to 2021 third quarter adjusted operating income of $527 million. Adjusted operating income in the 2021 third quarter excluded impairment charges of $11 million.
Third quarter 2022 adjusted net income totaled $551 million, compared to 2021 third quarter adjusted net income of $327 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2022 third quarter totaled $1.69, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The 2022 third quarter adjusted results excluded special tax items of $30 million ($0.09 per share) and a $2 million ($0.01 per share) gain on an investee's property sale. The 2021 third quarter adjusted results excluded a $122 million after-tax ($0.37 per share) loss on the extinguishment of debt and $8 million after-tax ($0.02 per share) of impairment charges.
Adjusted results also excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses. See pages A-3 and A-12 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Base management and franchise fees totaled $953 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $723 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the ongoing recovery in lodging demand, as well as unit growth. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2022 third quarter totaled $192 million, compared to $173 million in the year-ago quarter, largely driven by higher credit card branding fees.
Incentive management fees totaled $106 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to $53 million in the 2021 third quarter. Roughly two-thirds of the incentive management fees recognized in the quarter were earned at hotels in international markets.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $44 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to $37 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in revenue net of expenses largely reflects the ongoing recovery in lodging demand, partially offset by $23 million of lower termination fees and a $19 million accrual related to a portfolio of 12 leased hotels in the U.S. & Canada.
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses for the 2022 third quarter totaled $50 million, compared to $64 million in the year-ago quarter. Expenses in the 2021 third quarter included an $11 million impairment charge.
General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2022 third quarter totaled $216 million, compared to $212 million in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expense, net, totaled $93 million in the third quarter compared to $99 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease is largely due to lower interest expense associated with lower debt balances.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $985 million in the 2022 third quarter, compared to third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $683 million. See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Selected Performance Information
The company added 77 properties (14,071 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2022 third quarter, including nearly 3,900 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 8,700 rooms in international markets. Thirty-five properties (7,440 rooms) exited the system during the quarter, including roughly 5,200 rooms in Russia. At quarter end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled nearly 8,200 properties, with over 1,507,000 rooms.
At quarter end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,024 properties with more than 502,000 rooms, including 1,039 properties with approximately 204,800 rooms under construction, or 41 percent of the pipeline, and 233 properties with roughly 33,300 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.
In the 2022 third quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 36.3 percent (a 33.4 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2021 third quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 28.5 percent (a 28.3 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 66.1 percent (a 51.0 percent increase using actual dollars).
Balance Sheet
At quarter end, Marriott's net debt was $8.4 billion, representing total debt of $9.4 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 billion. At year-end 2021, the company's net debt was $8.7 billion, representing total debt of $10.1 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion.
In the third quarter, the company issued $1.0 billion of Series JJ Senior Notes due in 2027 with a 5.00 percent interest rate coupon.
Marriott Common Stock
Year-to-date through October 31, the company has repurchased 11.1 million shares for $1.7 billion at an average price of $153.21 per share.
2022 Outlook1
Fourth Quarter 2022
vs Fourth Quarter 2019
Full Year 2022
Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR
Worldwide
+2% to +4%
-5% to -3%
U.S. & Canada
+4% to +6%
-2% to flat
International
-2% to flat
-13% to -11%
Year-End 2022
Gross Rooms Growth
Approx. 4.5%
Deletions2
Approx. 1.5%
Net rooms growth
Approx. 3.0%
The change in expected gross rooms growth compared to the company's prior guidance primarily reflects lengthened construction timelines in Greater China resulting from extended lockdowns.
($ in millions, except EPS)
Fourth Quarter 2022
Full Year 2022
Gross fee revenues
$1,070 to $1,090
$4,017 to $4,037
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses
Approx. $77
Approx. $269
General, administrative, and other expenses
$235 to $225
$890 to $880
Adjusted EBITDA3,4
$1,007 to $1,037
$3,770 to $3,800
Adjusted EPS – diluted4,5
$1.77 to $1.84
$6.51 to $6.58
Investment spending6
Approx. $500
Capital return to shareholders7
More than $2,700
1 The outlook provided above assumes that the $100 million City Express transaction does not close before year-end 2022.
2 The anticipated deletions rate includes 50bps related to the company's suspension of its operations in Russia.
3 See pages A-13 & A-14 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
4 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted for fourth quarter and full year 2022 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, or restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy, and which may be significant, and do not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the remainder of the year. Adjusted EPS – diluted for full year 2022 excludes impairments, gains on investees' property sales, gains on asset dispositions, and special tax items reported in the first three quarters of 2022. See page A-3 for the Adjusted EPS – diluted calculation for the first three quarters of 2022.
5 Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.
6 Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.
7 Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and no asset sales that may occur during the remainder of the year.
Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
THIRD QUARTER 2022 AND 2021
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Reported 2022 vs. 2021
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 275
$ 190
45
Franchise fees 1
678
533
27
Incentive management fees
106
53
100
Gross Fee Revenues
1,059
776
36
Contract investment amortization 2
(22)
(21)
(5)
Net Fee Revenues
1,037
755
37
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
345
241
43
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
3,931
2,950
33
Total Revenues
5,313
3,946
35
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
301
204
(48)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
50
64
22
General, administrative, and other 7
216
212
(2)
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
2
4
50
Reimbursed expenses 4
3,786
2,917
(30)
Total Expenses
4,355
3,401
(28)
OPERATING INCOME
958
545
76
Gains and other income, net 8
3
-
*
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(164)
100
Interest expense
(100)
(107)
7
Interest income
7
8
(13)
Equity in earnings (losses) 9
1
(4)
125
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
869
278
213
Provision for income taxes
(239)
(58)
(312)
NET INCOME
$ 630
$ 220
186
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.94
$ 0.67
190
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.94
$ 0.67
190
Basic Shares
324.5
327.3
Diluted Shares
325.7
329.3
*
Calculated percentage is not meaningful.
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
9
Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2022 AND 2021
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Reported 2022 vs. 2021
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 757
$ 452
67
Franchise fees 1
1,847
1,270
45
Incentive management fees
343
141
143
Gross Fee Revenues
2,947
1,863
58
Contract investment amortization 2
(65)
(56)
(16)
Net Fee Revenues
2,882
1,807
59
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
971
536
81
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
10,997
7,068
56
Total Revenues
14,850
9,411
58
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
779
507
(54)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
147
166
11
General, administrative, and other 7
655
610
(7)
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
11
8
(38)
Reimbursed expenses 4
10,792
7,005
(54)
Total Expenses
12,384
8,296
(49)
OPERATING INCOME
2,466
1,115
121
Gains and other income, net 8
9
6
50
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(164)
100
Interest expense
(288)
(323)
11
Interest income
18
22
(18)
Equity in earnings (losses) 9
18
(24)
175
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,223
632
252
Provision for income taxes
(538)
(1)
(53,700)
NET INCOME
$ 1,685
$ 631
167
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 5.15
$ 1.93
167
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 5.13
$ 1.92
167
Basic Shares
327.0
327.0
Diluted Shares
328.4
329.1
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
9
Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the
most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Percent
Percent
September 30,
September 30,
Better/
September 30,
September 30,
Better/
2022
2021
(Worse)
2022
2021
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 5,313
$ 3,946
$ 14,850
$ 9,411
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,931)
(2,950)
(10,997)
(7,068)
Add: Impairments 1
-
-
5
-
Adjusted total revenues **
1,382
996
3,858
2,343
Operating income, as reported
958
545
2,466
1,115
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,931)
(2,950)
(10,997)
(7,068)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
3,786
2,917
10,792
7,005
Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
2
4
11
8
Add: Impairments 2
-
11
5
11
Adjusted operating income **
815
527
55 %
2,277
1,071
113 %
Operating income margin
18 %
14 %
17 %
12 %
Adjusted operating income margin **
59 %
53 %
59 %
46 %
Net income, as reported
630
220
1,685
631
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,931)
(2,950)
(10,997)
(7,068)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
3,786
2,917
10,792
7,005
Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
2
4
11
8
Add: Impairments 3
-
11
11
15
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
164
-
164
Less: Gains on investees' property sales 4
(2)
-
(23)
-
Less: Gain on asset dispositions 5
-
-
(2)
-
Income tax effect of above adjustments
36
(39)
50
(36)
Less: Income tax special items
30
-
30
(98)
Adjusted net income **
$ 551
$ 327
69 %
$ 1,557
$ 621
151 %
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$ 1.94
$ 0.67
$ 5.13
$ 1.92
Adjusted diluted earnings per share**
$ 1.69
$ 0.99
71 %
$ 4.74
$ 1.89
151 %
**
Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million.
2
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million. Three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million.
3
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings (losses) of $6 million. Three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million. Nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes impairment charges reported in Equity in earnings (losses) of $4 million.
4
Gains on investees' property sales reported in Equity in earnings (losses).
5
Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of September 30, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Managed
633
215,948
1,326
338,913
1,959
554,861
Marriott Hotels
105
57,675
190
55,416
295
113,091
Sheraton
26
21,338
184
62,324
210
83,662
Courtyard
168
27,063
106
23,035
274
50,098
Westin
40
21,865
76
23,543
116
45,408
JW Marriott
21
12,724
66
24,391
87
37,115
Renaissance
24
10,607
55
17,534
79
28,141
The Ritz-Carlton
39
11,648
66
16,451
105
28,099
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
715
5
715
Four Points
1
134
81
22,709
82
22,843
Le Méridien
1
100
70
19,524
71
19,624
W Hotels
23
6,516
38
10,246
61
16,762
W Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residence Inn
76
12,199
9
1,116
85
13,315
St. Regis
10
1,977
38
8,905
48
10,882
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
47
8,268
53
10,564
Aloft
2
505
44
9,735
46
10,240
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
AC Hotels by Marriott
7
1,165
68
8,466
75
9,631
Fairfield by Marriott
6
1,431
60
8,093
66
9,524
Delta Hotels
25
6,770
2
477
27
7,247
Autograph Collection
8
2,508
20
2,953
28
5,461
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
34
4,866
34
4,866
SpringHill Suites
26
4,363
-
-
26
4,363
EDITION
5
1,379
10
2,216
15
3,595
Protea Hotels
-
-
26
3,151
26
3,151
Element
2
640
12
2,273
14
2,913
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
7
947
7
947
Moxy
-
-
5
887
5
887
TownePlace Suites
6
825
-
-
6
825
Bulgari
-
-
5
442
5
442
Franchised
5,093
732,399
844
170,834
5,937
903,233
Courtyard
859
114,576
112
21,050
971
135,626
Fairfield by Marriott
1,132
106,609
45
7,561
1,177
114,170
Residence Inn
769
91,811
24
3,282
793
95,093
Marriott Hotels
232
73,822
57
16,757
289
90,579
Sheraton
151
47,374
71
20,524
222
67,898
SpringHill Suites
502
58,181
-
-
502
58,181
TownePlace Suites
477
48,594
-
-
477
48,594
Autograph Collection
138
27,167
100
21,288
238
48,455
Westin
91
30,818
26
7,708
117
38,526
Four Points
156
23,613
61
10,155
217
33,768
Renaissance
64
18,071
29
7,544
93
25,615
Aloft
151
21,664
21
3,440
172
25,104
AC Hotels by Marriott
99
16,420
44
7,889
143
24,309
Moxy
26
4,913
84
15,894
110
20,807
Delta Hotels
61
13,996
11
2,557
72
16,553
The Luxury Collection
12
3,188
56
10,372
68
13,560
Tribute Portfolio
50
7,940
24
3,020
74
10,960
Element
77
10,291
2
269
79
10,560
Le Méridien
24
5,548
18
4,641
42
10,189
JW Marriott
12
6,072
11
2,714
23
8,786
Protea Hotels
-
-
34
2,636
34
2,636
Design Hotels
9
1,302
10
1,060
19
2,362
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
W Hotels
-
-
1
246
1
246
Bulgari
-
-
2
161
2
161
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
1
66
1
66
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of September 30, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Owned/Leased
26
6,483
38
9,209
64
15,692
Courtyard
19
2,814
4
894
23
3,708
Marriott Hotels
2
1,308
6
2,064
8
3,372
Sheraton
-
-
4
1,830
4
1,830
W Hotels
2
779
2
665
4
1,444
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Protea Hotels
-
-
5
912
5
912
Renaissance
1
317
2
505
3
822
Autograph Collection1
-
-
6
576
6
576
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
550
2
550
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
The Luxury Collection2
-
-
4
417
4
417
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
St. Regis
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residences
66
6,935
44
3,928
110
10,863
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
39
4,317
14
1,135
53
5,452
St. Regis Residences
10
1,082
9
1,065
19
2,147
W Residences
10
1,089
7
547
17
1,636
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Sheraton Residences
-
-
2
282
2
282
Westin Residences
3
266
1
9
4
275
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
EDITION Residences
3
90
-
-
3
90
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
15
1
15
Timeshare*
72
18,839
20
3,862
92
22,701
Grand Total
5,890
980,604
2,272
526,746
8,162
1,507,350
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
1 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of September 30, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Units
Rooms
Luxury
194
53,677
395
91,021
589
144,698
JW Marriott
33
18,796
78
27,601
111
46,397
The Ritz-Carlton
40
12,077
68
17,001
108
29,078
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
39
4,317
14
1,135
53
5,452
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
715
5
715
The Luxury Collection1
18
5,484
107
19,057
125
24,541
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
W Hotels
25
7,295
41
11,157
66
18,452
W Residences
10
1,089
7
547
17
1,636
W Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
160
1
160
St. Regis
10
1,977
39
9,065
49
11,042
St. Regis Residences
10
1,082
9
1,065
19
2,147
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
EDITION
5
1,379
10
2,216
15
3,595
EDITION Residences
3
90
-
-
3
90
Bulgari
-
-
7
603
7
603
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Full-Service
1,062
360,085
1,009
278,276
2,071
638,361
Marriott Hotels
339
132,805
253
74,237
592
207,042
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
Sheraton
177
68,712
259
84,678
436
153,390
Sheraton Residences
-
-
2
282
2
282
Westin
132
53,756
102
31,251
234
85,007
Westin Residences
3
266
1
9
4
275
Renaissance
89
28,995
86
25,583
175
54,578
Autograph Collection2
146
29,675
126
24,817
272
54,492
Le Méridien
25
5,648
88
24,165
113
29,813
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
15
1
15
Delta Hotels
86
20,766
13
3,034
99
23,800
Tribute Portfolio
50
7,940
31
3,967
81
11,907
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
35
4,932
35
4,932
Design Hotels
9
1,302
10
1,060
19
2,362
Limited-Service
4,562
548,003
848
153,587
5,410
701,590
Courtyard
1,046
144,453
222
44,979
1,268
189,432
Fairfield by Marriott
1,138
108,040
105
15,654
1,243
123,694
Residence Inn
846
104,202
34
4,538
880
108,740
SpringHill Suites
528
62,544
-
-
528
62,544
Four Points
157
23,747
142
32,864
299
56,611
TownePlace Suites
483
49,419
-
-
483
49,419
Aloft
153
22,169
65
13,175
218
35,344
AC Hotels by Marriott
106
17,585
112
16,355
218
33,940
Moxy
26
4,913
89
16,781
115
21,694
Element
79
10,931
14
2,542
93
13,473
Protea Hotels
-
-
65
6,699
65
6,699
Timeshare*
72
18,839
20
3,862
92
22,701
Grand Total
5,890
980,604
2,272
526,746
8,162
1,507,350
*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
2 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$180.19
37.9 %
65.4 %
12.7 %
pts.
$275.55
11.1 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$305.22
19.7 %
64.2 %
8.0 %
pts.
$475.75
4.7 %
W Hotels
$216.02
41.4 %
66.3 %
12.9 %
pts.
$325.85
13.8 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$250.53
30.4 %
65.9 %
11.0 %
pts.
$380.42
8.6 %
Marriott Hotels
$156.35
56.2 %
69.9 %
15.9 %
pts.
$223.61
20.8 %
Sheraton
$147.72
45.1 %
65.0 %
11.5 %
pts.
$227.09
19.4 %
Westin
$180.88
48.2 %
72.0 %
15.8 %
pts.
$251.20
15.6 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$158.27
51.0 %
69.6 %
15.2 %
pts.
$227.51
18.0 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$177.95
44.2 %
68.8 %
14.3 %
pts.
$258.74
14.2 %
Courtyard
$108.14
29.7 %
68.2 %
4.6 %
pts.
$158.66
21.0 %
Residence Inn
$149.82
23.8 %
79.3 %
5.3 %
pts.
$188.89
15.5 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$119.99
28.3 %
71.5 %
5.2 %
pts.
$167.75
18.9 %
US & Canada - All5
$164.32
41.2 %
69.4 %
12.2 %
pts.
$236.69
16.4 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$179.27
32.0 %
67.2 %
11.8 %
pts.
$266.65
8.8 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$304.97
20.0 %
64.7 %
8.2 %
pts.
$471.23
4.8 %
W Hotels
$216.02
41.4 %
66.3 %
12.9 %
pts.
$325.85
13.8 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$239.73
29.4 %
66.9 %
11.1 %
pts.
$358.17
8.0 %
Marriott Hotels
$135.07
43.6 %
68.3 %
13.5 %
pts.
$197.68
15.2 %
Sheraton
$118.86
43.3 %
65.4 %
12.5 %
pts.
$181.88
15.8 %
Westin
$157.14
41.9 %
69.7 %
13.1 %
pts.
$225.59
15.1 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$139.28
40.0 %
68.3 %
12.9 %
pts.
$203.80
13.6 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$150.91
38.0 %
68.2 %
12.7 %
pts.
$221.34
12.3 %
Courtyard
$113.54
24.8 %
71.7 %
5.7 %
pts.
$158.36
14.9 %
Residence Inn
$132.62
18.2 %
79.6 %
2.8 %
pts.
$166.56
14.0 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$97.28
14.2 %
73.6 %
3.7 %
pts.
$132.10
8.5 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$112.93
20.4 %
74.4 %
4.5 %
pts.
$151.70
13.2 %
US & Canada - All5
$128.94
28.5 %
71.8 %
7.9 %
pts.
$179.58
14.3 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$67.48
5.3 %
59.3 %
4.3 %
pts.
$113.87
-2.3 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$88.15
169.8 %
62.7 %
29.5 %
pts.
$140.52
42.9 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$111.98
42.8 %
59.1 %
12.9 %
pts.
$189.46
11.8 %
Europe
$188.55
93.1 %
73.3 %
24.5 %
pts.
$257.08
28.6 %
Middle East & Africa
$97.67
43.3 %
61.6 %
10.1 %
pts.
$158.65
19.9 %
International - All1
$102.53
61.7 %
63.1 %
16.1 %
pts.
$162.61
20.4 %
Worldwide2
$129.91
49.5 %
65.9 %
14.4 %
pts.
$197.20
16.9 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$64.78
8.2 %
58.3 %
5.4 %
pts.
$111.12
-1.8 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$87.91
139.3 %
62.7 %
27.2 %
pts.
$140.15
35.4 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$96.11
45.0 %
57.5 %
12.6 %
pts.
$167.27
13.4 %
Europe
$156.10
90.3 %
72.0 %
25.0 %
pts.
$216.92
24.1 %
Middle East & Africa
$94.78
49.7 %
62.0 %
10.8 %
pts.
$152.92
23.7 %
International - All1
$101.37
66.1 %
63.3 %
17.3 %
pts.
$160.11
20.7 %
Worldwide2
$120.60
36.3 %
69.2 %
10.8 %
pts.
$174.19
15.1 %
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$200.55
75.2 %
64.6 %
20.6 %
pts.
$310.43
19.2 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$327.75
55.0 %
64.1 %
18.1 %
pts.
$511.32
11.3 %
W Hotels
$227.42
77.4 %
62.5 %
20.8 %
pts.
$364.13
18.2 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$272.45
68.5 %
64.7 %
20.5 %
pts.
$420.85
15.1 %
Marriott Hotels
$143.07
112.4 %
64.7 %
25.1 %
pts.
$221.13
29.9 %
Sheraton
$140.21
122.3 %
62.7 %
27.5 %
pts.
$223.50
24.9 %
Westin
$163.54
98.9 %
66.3 %
25.4 %
pts.
$246.78
22.7 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$144.36
110.5 %
64.1 %
25.8 %
pts.
$225.03
26.0 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$171.67
94.1 %
64.3 %
24.6 %
pts.
$267.09
19.7 %
Courtyard
$99.02
59.2 %
64.5 %
10.3 %
pts.
$153.63
33.8 %
Residence Inn
$140.23
39.6 %
76.7 %
7.7 %
pts.
$182.73
25.6 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$111.63
54.5 %
68.4 %
10.6 %
pts.
$163.15
30.5 %
US & Canada - All5
$157.56
86.2 %
65.3 %
21.3 %
pts.
$241.46
25.3 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$199.73
73.9 %
66.4 %
20.5 %
pts.
$300.65
20.1 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$323.71
55.9 %
64.1 %
18.4 %
pts.
$505.36
11.1 %
W Hotels
$227.42
77.4 %
62.5 %
20.8 %
pts.
$364.13
18.2 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$258.25
69.3 %
65.4 %
20.6 %
pts.
$394.60
16.1 %
Marriott Hotels
$122.83
84.9 %
62.9 %
20.6 %
pts.
$195.24
24.3 %
Sheraton
$107.59
89.6 %
60.4 %
20.2 %
pts.
$178.00
26.1 %
Westin
$145.90
90.5 %
65.3 %
22.8 %
pts.
$223.51
23.9 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$127.57
83.0 %
63.1 %
20.8 %
pts.
$202.21
22.6 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$142.69
79.9 %
63.4 %
20.8 %
pts.
$225.20
20.9 %
Courtyard
$101.82
46.9 %
67.4 %
10.5 %
pts.
$151.18
23.9 %
Residence Inn
$120.73
29.6 %
76.5 %
5.5 %
pts.
$157.80
20.3 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$86.91
31.9 %
69.0 %
8.0 %
pts.
$126.05
16.6 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$102.00
38.0 %
70.5 %
8.6 %
pts.
$144.75
21.2 %
US & Canada - All5
$119.16
56.4 %
67.5 %
13.7 %
pts.
$176.60
24.6 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$54.38
-18.2 %
47.9 %
-7.7 %
pts.
$113.51
-5.0 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$75.29
129.3 %
55.5 %
23.4 %
pts.
$135.72
32.4 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$121.10
84.1 %
59.7 %
20.6 %
pts.
$202.84
20.7 %
Europe
$146.25
187.8 %
62.2 %
33.7 %
pts.
$235.21
31.7 %
Middle East & Africa
$110.94
66.7 %
62.6 %
16.0 %
pts.
$177.07
24.1 %
International - All1
$90.07
64.4 %
55.7 %
13.7 %
pts.
$161.76
24.0 %
Worldwide2
$120.00
76.4 %
59.9 %
17.1 %
pts.
$200.26
26.1 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$52.09
-16.6 %
47.0 %
-7.0 %
pts.
$110.95
-4.2 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$75.03
116.9 %
55.6 %
22.6 %
pts.
$134.93
28.9 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$100.89
89.2 %
56.9 %
19.6 %
pts.
$177.18
24.2 %
Europe
$119.44
183.6 %
59.8 %
33.0 %
pts.
$199.71
27.2 %
Middle East & Africa
$104.51
70.4 %
62.2 %
16.4 %
pts.
$168.02
25.5 %
International - All1
$87.29
77.2 %
55.5 %
16.5 %
pts.
$157.25
24.5 %
Worldwide2
$109.53
60.9 %
63.9 %
14.6 %
pts.
$171.52
24.2 %
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2022 vs 2019
In Constant $
Comparable Systemwide Properties1
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2019
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
Greater China
$64.78
-23.0 %
58.3 %
-11.4 %
pts.
$111.12
-8.0 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$87.91
-14.1 %
62.7 %
-11.3 %
pts.
$140.15
1.4 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$96.11
17.6 %
57.5 %
-1.8 %
pts.
$167.27
21.3 %
Europe
$156.10
5.9 %
72.0 %
-6.5 %
pts.
$216.92
15.5 %
Middle East & Africa
$94.78
18.5 %
62.0 %
-3.5 %
pts.
$152.92
25.1 %
International - All2
$101.37
-2.4 %
63.3 %
-7.9 %
pts.
$160.11
9.8 %
US & Canada - All
$128.94
3.5 %
71.8 %
-4.7 %
pts.
$179.58
10.4 %
Worldwide3
$120.60
1.8 %
69.2 %
-5.8 %
pts.
$174.19
10.2 %
Comparable Systemwide Properties1
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2019
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
Greater China
$52.09
-39.8 %
47.0 %
-19.9 %
pts.
$110.95
-14.3 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$75.03
-28.8 %
55.6 %
-16.2 %
pts.
$134.93
-8.1 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$100.89
3.9 %
56.9 %
-4.8 %
pts.
$177.18
12.6 %
Europe
$119.44
-9.1 %
59.8 %
-13.0 %
pts.
$199.71
10.6 %
Middle East & Africa
$104.51
15.3 %
62.2 %
-3.6 %
pts.
$168.02
22.0 %
International - All2
$87.29
-16.3 %
55.5 %
-13.3 %
pts.
$157.25
3.8 %
US & Canada - All
$119.16
-2.8 %
67.5 %
-6.9 %
pts.
$176.60
7.1 %
Worldwide3
$109.53
-6.6 %
63.9 %
-8.9 %
pts.
$171.52
6.4 %
1 The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2022, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the criteria for comparable in 2019.
2 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
3 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2022
First
Second
Third
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 377
$ 678
$ 630
$ 1,685
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,146)
(3,920)
(3,931)
(10,997)
Reimbursed expenses
3,179
3,827
3,786
10,792
Interest expense
93
95
100
288
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
2
2
5
Provision for income taxes
99
200
239
538
Depreciation and amortization
48
49
50
147
Contract investment amortization
24
19
22
65
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
26
29
32
87
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
13
3
7
23
Stock-based compensation
44
52
48
144
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
9
-
2
11
Gains on investees' property sales
(8)
(13)
(2)
(23)
Gain on asset dispositions
-
(2)
-
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 759
$1,019
$ 985
$ 2,763
Change from 2021 Adjusted EBITDA **
156 %
83 %
44 %
80 %
Fiscal Year 2021
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Net (loss) income, as reported
$ (11)
$ 422
$ 220
$ 468
$ 1,099
Cost reimbursement revenue
(1,780)
(2,338)
(2,950)
(3,374)
(10,442)
Reimbursed expenses
1,833
2,255
2,917
3,317
10,322
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
164
-
164
Interest expense
107
109
107
97
420
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
1
2
2
7
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(16)
(41)
58
80
81
Depreciation and amortization
52
50
64
54
220
Contract investment amortization
17
18
21
19
75
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
28
27
28
28
111
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
10
9
5
7
31
Stock-based compensation
53
43
43
43
182
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
1
3
4
-
8
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 296
$ 558
$ 683
$ 741
$ 2,278
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the
limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FOURTH QUARTER 2022
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 565
$ 588
Interest expense
112
112
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
1
Provision for income taxes
174
181
Depreciation and amortization
47
47
Contract investment amortization
25
25
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
32
32
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
3
3
Stock-based compensation
48
48
Adjusted EBITDA **
$1,007
$1,037
$ 741
Increase over 2021 Adjusted EBITDA **
36 %
40 %
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial
measures and the limitations on their use.
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the
company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses,
which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any additional asset
sales that may occur during the year.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2022
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$2,102
$2,125
Interest expense
400
400
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
6
6
Provision for income taxes
666
673
Depreciation and amortization
194
194
Contract investment amortization
90
90
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
119
119
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
26
26
Stock-based compensation
192
192
Gains on investees' property sales
(23)
(23)
Gain on asset dispositions
(2)
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$3,770
$3,800
$ 2,278
Increase over 2021 Adjusted EBITDA **
65 %
67 %
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial
measures and the limitations on their use.
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the
company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses,
which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any additional asset
sales that may occur during the year.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, loss on extinguishment of debt (when applicable), gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable), the income tax effect of these adjustments, and income tax special items. The income tax special items primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes loss on extinguishment of debt and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation, charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19, and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), as well as the loss related to the debt extinguishment in the 2021 third quarter, which we recorded in the "Loss on extinguishment of debt" caption of our prior period Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of September 30, 2022, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
