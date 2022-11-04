METAL ALCHEMIST, REVOLUTIONARY NEW JEWELRY BRAND FROM ALEX AND ANI FOUNDER CAROLYN RAFAELIAN, LAUNCHES TODAY

The brand is available now at launch through an exclusive retail partnership with REEDS Jewelers

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal Alchemist, a new jewelry brand that combines ancient alchemy and modern artistry to access the power of metal, launches today, it was announced by Founder Carolyn Rafaelian. Designed, forged and artisan-crafted in Rhode Island, the jewelry capital of the world, Metal Alchemist uses only the purest precious metals sourced from the United States. Through an innovative proprietary bonding process, the metals used in each piece are refined and forged to alchemical standards of purity that create wearable, energetic tools.

"Metal Alchemist jewelry is the first of its kind in so many ways - from the quality of the precious metals to our proprietary refining and bonding processes that we do in-house, right here in Rhode Island , to working with ancient alchemical techniques in a whole new way."

Metal Alchemist will have three main collections: Precious Bonded Metal, Woven Metal Mesh and Intention Wire. The heirloom pieces, including patent pending Posy Wire bracelets, and signature cuffs, rings, and necklaces, are made in a range of metals including incorruptible stainless steel, sterling silver, gold filled, 14K and 18K, and will range in price from $28 to $2800.

REEDS Jewelers , a full-service, multi-channel company with 62 stores in 13 states and an industry-leading ecommerce website, is the exclusive retail launch partner for Metal Alchemist, offering consumers the full range and highlighted jewelry collections in all of its retail locations as well as online at REEDS.com .

"This new venture is incredibly special to me, because it combines elements of my culture, my beliefs, and one of my passions - fine jewelry," shared Founder Carolyn Rafaelian. "Metal Alchemist jewelry is the first of its kind in so many ways - from the quality of the precious metals to our proprietary refining and bonding processes that we do in-house, right here in Rhode Island, to working with ancient alchemical techniques in a whole new way. We knew partnering with REEDS was the right decision for this launch because they also value quality, craftsmanship and customer experience."

Each piece of jewelry from Metal Alchemist is designed using techniques from ancient alchemy in a revolutionary way. The highest quality precious metals go through a proprietary weeks-long process to maintain the quality and integrity of each metal. This is all done by master metalsmiths in-house in their Rhode Island factories, ensuring the purity from start to finish. Because each piece is alchemically pure, the moment you put it on, it immediately begins interacting with you, getting to know you, and harmonizing with you through sharing the benefits of each precious metal.

"REEDS is honored and proud to support Carolyn Rafaelian as her exclusive partner to introduce Metal Alchemist," said Judy Fisher, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Reeds. "Carolyn's new brand is launching in an extraordinary way because it is based on the principles of alchemy. Carolyn's long history in jewelry manufacturing makes her an expert in the properties of precious metals, and each metal has individual energy properties that she is unleashing in new and exciting ways."

Metal Alchemist products will also be available in its new retail location at 156 Reade Street in New York City, as well as a direct-to-consumer website at MetalAlchemist.com .

About Metal Alchemist

Metal Alchemist is from the mind of Carolyn Rafaelian, one of jewelry's greatest energy innovators, and combines ancient alchemy and modern artistry to access the power of metal. This first-of-its-kind jewelry brand uses an innovative proprietary bonding process to refine and forge the metals used in each piece to alchemical standards of purity that creates wearable, energetic tools. To purchase Metal Alchemist pieces, visit REEDS.com and MetalAlchemist.com . To see the latest from the brand, follow @mtlalchemist on Instagram.

About REEDS

REEDS Jewelers was founded in 1946 with a single hometown store in Wilmington, N.C. It's grown to a full-service, multi-channel presence with 62 stores in 13 states and an industry-leading ecommerce website. The company has been the trusted jeweler of choice for generations thanks to its selection of prestigious designer brands, luxury Swiss timepieces, modern and on-trend fashion jewelry, and an array of beautifully crafted collections designed exclusively for REEDS. Throughout its 76 years, the company has remained family-owned and committed to its founding principles of honesty, transparency, and outstanding customer experience.

