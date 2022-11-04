Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Stellus Capital Management (PRNewsfoto/Stellus Capital Management, LLC)
Stellus Capital Management (PRNewsfoto/Stellus Capital Management, LLC)(PRNewswire)

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results for our third full quarter of operations. During the quarter we made seven new investments and three investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $56 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $127 million at fair value. On November 3, 2022, we declared our second quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share representing an annualized dividend yield of 8.8%. We expect our dividend to grow as we continue to build out the portfolio."








FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022


September 30, 2022



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income


$1.54

$0.37


$2.32

$0.70

Net unrealized depreciation included in earnings


(0.63)

(0.15)


(0.82)

(0.25)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


0.91

0.22


1.50

0.45

Distributions


(0.77)

(0.19)


(0.77)

(0.23)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)


(0.06)


(0.09)

Net asset value


$76.5

$14.90


$76.5

$14.90

Weighted average shares outstanding



4,165,010



3,311,178



(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.       






PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY





($ in millions)












As of


As of




September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021


Investments at fair value


$127.4



Total assets


$141.2


$0.2


Net assets


$76.5


($0.5)


Shares outstanding


5,138,740



Net asset value per share


$14.90


N/A










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2022


September 30, 2022


New investments


$55.6


$135.0


Repayments of investments


(6.2)


(6.9)


Net activity


$49.3


$128.1











Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $2.6 million, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $1.6 million, net of $0.5 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"). For the same period, base management fees totaled $0.4 million (which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.2 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $0.7 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled less than $0.1 million, and other expenses totaled $0.2 million.

Net investment income was $1.5 million, or $0.37 per common share of beneficial interest based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 4,165,010 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $0.9 million or $0.22 per common share of beneficial interest, based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding of 4,165,010 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $100.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $54.6 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $105.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $0.8 million and $0 in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Recent Portfolio Activity

                New and Add-On Investments







Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment
Amount

 Instrument Type

New Investment

July 1, 2022

Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC

Branded haircare platform

$7,498,862

First lien term loan





1,477,049

Revolver commitment





383,465

Equity investment

New Investment

July 5, 2022

Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC

Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized

6,169,082

Last out term loan




filtration pumps, and custom castings

330,978

Equity investment

New Investment

July 29, 2022

Curion Holdings, LLC

Provider of product testing and consumer insights

3,551,651

First lien term loan





1,275,886

Revolver commitment





3,879,736

Delayed draw term loan commitment





343,529

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

August 2, 2022

Inoapps Holdings, LLC

Existing portfolio company

31,238

Equity investment

Add-On Investment

August 8, 2022

International Designs Holdings LLC

Existing portfolio company

227,671

Equity investment

New Investment

August 11, 2022

Archer Systems, LLC

Provider of mass tort settlement administrative

9,727,427

First lien term loan




solutions

1,025,607

Revolver commitment





496,967

Equity investment

New Investment

August 26, 2022

Heartland Business Systems, LLC

End-to-end IT solutions provider

3,210,687

First lien term loan





6,632,305

Delayed draw term loan commitment





157,008

Equity investment

New Investment

August 31, 2022

Pearl Media Holdings, LLC

Provider of street-level, out-of-home advertising

2,677,934

First lien term loan





696,773

Revolver commitment





3,594,043

Delayed draw term loan commitment

Add-On Investment

September 1, 2022

Sapphire Aggregator S.a r.l.

Existing portfolio company

€ 293,323

Equity investment

New Investment

September 2, 2022

MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc.

Lifestyle home décor brand

9,402,047

First lien term loan





1,536,470

Revolver commitment





311,482

Equity investment

Full Repayments and Realizations







Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

 Instrument Type

Full Repayment

July 15, 2022

International Designs Group LLC

Existing portfolio company

$5,021,456

First lien term loan





247,908

Revolver

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2022







Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

 Instrument Type

Add-On Investment

October 12, 2022

BLP Buyer, Inc.

Existing portfolio company

$1,278,711

First lien term loan

Credit Facilities

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facilities as of November 4, 2022 was $49.1 million.

Distributions Declared

On November 3, 2022, our board of trustees declared a regular distribution for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.33 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2022.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC 
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES









September 30, 2022





(unaudited)


December 31, 2021

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of 128,200,252)


$

127,382,778


$

Cash and cash equivalents



11,133,994



Other receivable



1,246,743



Interest receivable



861,191



Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor



324,831



Deferred offering costs



114,130



139,570

Related party receivable



43,105



Prepaid expenses



42,998



93,648

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



12,967



Total Assets


$

141,162,737


$

233,218

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable


$

54,441,084


$

Short-term loan payable



9,000,000



Due to affiliate





460,085

Unearned revenue



498,153



Income incentive fee payable



246,156



Interest payable



233,971



Administrative services payable



106,190



Trustees' fees payable





42,000

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



90,123



263,978

Total Liabilities


$

64,615,677


$

766,063

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

76,547,060


$

(532,845)

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares authorized; 5,138,740 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022)


$

51,387


$

Paid-in capital



76,302,940



Accumulated undistributed surplus (deficit)



192,733



(532,845)

Net Assets


$

76,547,060


$

(532,845)

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

141,162,737


$

233,218

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

14.90


$

N/A

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)




For the three


For the nine




months ended


months ended




September 30, 2022


September 30, 2022


INVESTMENT INCOME








Interest income


$

2,583,194


$

4,189,423


Other income



46,509



87,860


Total Investment Income


$

2,629,703


$

4,277,283


OPERATING EXPENSES








Management fees


$

396,989


$

788,354


Income incentive fees



168,479



246,156


Professional fees



92,630



317,694


Organization costs





90,184


Amortization of deferred offering costs



67,151



164,982


Administrative services expenses



48,843



157,242


Trustees' fees



40,000



118,000


Insurance expense



20,530



61,326


Interest expense and other fees



699,425



1,050,096


Other general and administrative expenses



32,607



80,976


Total Operating Expenses


$

1,566,654


$

3,075,010


Expenses reimbursed/waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)


$

(476,464)


$

(1,113,186)


Net Operating Expenses


$

1,090,190


$

1,961,824


Net Investment Income


$

1,539,513


$

2,315,459


Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


$

2,146


$

2,146


Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


$

(522,403)


$

(713,013)


Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation


$

(105,040)


$

(104,461)


Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

914,216


$

1,500,131


Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.37


$

0.70


Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.22


$

0.45


Weighted Average Shares of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted



4,165,010



3,311,178


STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)




Common Shares of












Beneficial Interest





Accumulated





Number of 


Par


Paid-in 


undistributed





shares


value


capital


(deficit) surplus


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2021



$


$


$

(532,845)


$

(532,845)

Net investment income








76,851



76,851

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(108,048)



(108,048)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


2,333,334



23,333



34,976,667





35,000,000

Balances at March 31, 2022


2,333,334


$

23,333


$

34,976,667


$

(564,042)


$

34,435,958

Net investment income








699,095



699,095

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(82,562)



(82,562)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations








579



579

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


1,355,013



13,550



19,986,450





20,000,000

Balances at June 30, 2022


3,688,347


$

36,883


$

54,963,117


$

53,070


$

55,053,070

Net investment income








1,539,513



1,539,513

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








2,146



2,146

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(522,403)



(522,403)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations








(105,040)



(105,040)

Distributions from net investment income








(774,553)



(774,553)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


1,450,393



14,504



21,339,823





21,354,327

Balances at September 30, 2022


5,138,740


$

51,387


$

76,302,940


$

192,733


$

76,547,060

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)




For the nine




months ended




September 30, 2022


Cash flows from operating activities





Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$

1,500,131


Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:





Purchases of investments



(135,023,930)


Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



6,925,278


Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments



713,013


Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



104,461


Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(114,567)


Amortization of loan structure fees



277,541


Amortization of deferred offering costs



164,982


Changes in other assets and liabilities





Increase in interest receivable



(861,191)


Increase in other receivable



(1,246,743)


Increase in related party receivable



(43,105)


Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor



(324,831)


Increase in prepaid expenses



50,650


Decrease in due to affiliate



(460,085)


Decrease in  trustees' fees payable



(42,000)


Increase in administrative services payable



106,190


Increase in interest payable



233,971


Increase in income incentive fees payable



246,156


Increase in unearned revenue



498,153


Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(173,855)


Net Cash Used In Operating Activities


$

(127,469,781)


Cash flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from the issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


$

76,354,327


Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued



(139,542)


Stockholder distributions paid



(774,553)


Borrowings under Credit Facilities



90,290,000


Repayments of  Credit Facilities



(34,890,000)


Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities



(1,236,457)


Short-term loan borrowings



9,000,000


Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities


$

138,603,775


Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

11,133,994


Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of period




Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period


$

11,133,994


Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities





Cash paid for interest expense


$

539,122


Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan



4,328


View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellus-private-credit-bdc-reports-results-for-its-third-fiscal-quarter-ended-september-30-2022-301669178.html

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.