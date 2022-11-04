Talend Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions

Fifth consecutive time recognized as a Leader based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data management, today announced it has once again been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in data quality solutions in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions 1. This is the fifth consecutive time that Talend has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant based on the company's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to Gartner, Inc., "Driven by transition to more augmented data quality features, the market for data quality solutions is further consolidating with adjacent data and analytics markets such as metadata management, governance platforms, data integration tools and master data management (MDM) solutions. As a result, data and analytics (D&A) leaders and practitioners expect seamless interoperability between these products driven by consolidation and sharing of metadata."

"The ability to establish a trusted data culture and democratize access to trusted data relies on a collaborative approach to data quality," said Jamie Fiorda, CMO, Talend. "We believe that this new recognition as a Leader demonstrates the value Talend brings in supporting organizations to take a proactive and integrated path to healthy data."

Talend Data Fabric is the only end-to-end data management platform that provides integrated data quality capabilities to guarantee access and usage of trusted and governed data throughout the data life cycle. In the most recent release, the platform adds advanced features for automation and AI-driven augmentation for data enrichment, data profiling, and data remediation, as well as data observability to face the growing complexity of data stacks and the need for proactively managing data quality.

In the report, Gartner also notes, "By 2024, 90% of data quality technology buying decisions will focus on ease of use, automation, operational efficiency and interoperability as the critical decision factors." Additionally, "By 2026, 20% of large enterprises will use a single data and analytics governance platform to unify and automate discrete governance programs."

