Taoping Launches State-of-the-Art Rest Station; New Solution Combines Technology, Portability, Flexibility and Cleanliness to Boost Smart Cities

HONG KONG , Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company" or "Taoping") today announced the formal launch of a new state-of-the-art rest station solution, a program backed by a government trial mandate. The Company's new smart rest station solution combines technology, portability, flexibility and cleanliness to boost smart city development. Taoping's new solution integrates its three core businesses: intelligent cloud service, advertising media operation and smart business display systems, to create an all-new smart rest station solution with modular and mobile space features.

Taoping's new smart rest station combines prefabricated public toilets with multiple functional rooms suitable for clean, routine usage of individuals and families with different needs and scenarios. With its unique and novel appearance, as well as its flexible and rich function area layouts, the smart rest station is quickly winning the favor of Taoping's partners and the market. Adopting the Company's state-of-the-art smart rest station solution, with its highly sanitary, energy efficient and humanized design, can solve widespread toilet construction problems, high-cost consumables, and disposal, to improve overall quality and experience, and better ensure compliance with environmental protection standards.

Mr. Lin Jianghuai, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, said, "We are pleased to launch this new solution which is backed by government trial mandate in an effort to provide greater access to clean facilities as a public service. The government has made clear its support for providing greater access to clean rest stations in cities across China given the under met need. We view this as another application, which can leverage our vast experience in providing display solutions in high-traffic areas, like elevators and malls. We spent a lot of time talking with potential partners and customers to better understand both the challenges and to gather ideas. We realized we could leverage Taoping's Smart Cloud advertising and display solutions and years spent developing local networks, to potentially capture a meaningful share of this large market over the long-term, while providing a much needed solution to our customers and consumers."

"With cities reopening, routine outdoor and tourist traffic is quickly returning to much higher, normal levels mirroring the ongoing recovery in both large and small cities. Based on the reopening trends, we plan to first target busy business areas and tourist scenic spots in South China and other places, as we work to quickly meet unmet demand for public services in these areas. After that, we plan to take full advantage of the nationwide networks of our city partners and established relationships with local governments and communities, striving to promote the smart rest stations in additional cities, transportation hubs, greenway parks, tourist scenic spots, core business areas and other high-value high-flow places."

Mr. Lin continued, "The smart rest station market represents a large, established, totally additive greenfield opportunity for Taoping and is in line with our ongoing Smart City initiatives. We will continue to combine the digitalization rhythm of various fields, make full use of our strong technology track record, and give full play to the resource advantages of the city partner network, focusing on the Company's digital business format and transformation, as well as building a more solid business foundation."

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) is a blockchain technology and smart cloud services provider. The Company is dedicated to the research and application of blockchain technology and digital assets, and continues to improve computing power and create value for the encrypted digital currency industry. Relying on its self-developed smart cloud platform, TAOP also provides solutions and cloud services to industries such as smart community, new media and artificial intelligence. To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, such as statements regarding our estimated future results of operations and financial position, our strategy and plans, and our objectives or goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our potential inability to achieve or sustain profitability or reasonably predict our future results due to our limited operating history of providing blockchain technology and smart cloud services, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the emergence of additional competing technologies, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, uncertainties related to China's legal system and economic, political and social events in China, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, those that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and TAOP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

