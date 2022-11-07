CERAGON NETWORKS REPORTS 2022 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights:
- Revenues of $78.6 million
- Gross margin of 35.3% on a GAAP basis, or 35.5% on a non-GAAP basis
- Operating Income of $1.3 million on a GAAP basis, or $6.4 million on a non-GAAP basis
- EPS of $(0.01) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.05 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis
Q3 2022 Business Highlights:
- Record quarter in terms of bookings, the highest since the beginning of 2017, mainly from India and North America
- North America: Exceptionally strong quarter in terms of bookings and revenue; large long-standing customer becomes the Company's second customer above 10%.
- India: Strong bookings; strongest region in terms of revenues; first orders for E-band and vendor agnostic multi band product
- APAC: A large multi-year contract signed with a leading Tier 1 Pacific Rim operator, valued at a potential of over $44 million over 3 years
ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) (the "Company", "Ceragon", "we", "us", or "our"), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Doron Arazi, Ceragon's CEO, commented: "I'm pleased to report that in the third quarter of 2022, we achieved substantial success in key areas of our business, and made progress on our long-term strategy. Our bookings continued to reach record levels, including growing bookings in North America which are expected to yield high margins. Our focus on fulfillment led to growth in our third quarter revenues coupled with high gross margins. We continue to focus on the conversion of our high backlog to fulfill the growing demand from our customers.
In parallel, we continue to see 5G network build-out pipelines, with CSPs and private networks both looking for cost-effective technologies for network upgrades and expanded services. Although the macro economy is unstable and risks associated with component shortages still exist, we are more confident with our long-term strategy and continue with its execution to capitalize on the opportunities ahead."
Primary Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results:
Revenues were $78.6 million, up 3.3% from $76.1 million in Q3 2021 and up 11.2% from $70.7 million in Q2 2022.
Gross profit was $27.8 million, giving us a gross margin of 35.3%, compared with a gross margin of 30.9% in Q3 2021 and 30.3% in Q2 2022. Our improved gross margin in Q3 as compared to Q2 of this year is primarily due to the fulfillment of orders with better margins mainly in North America, strong software upgrade sales, and to a lesser extent a reduction in shipping costs.
Operating income (loss) was $1.3 million compared with $2.9 million for Q3 2021 and $(0.3) million for Q2 2022. Operating income was negatively impacted by a $4.0 million one-time other operating expenses related to hostile attempt.
Net income (loss) was $(0.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share compared with $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share for Q3 2021 and $(1.5) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share for Q2 2022.
Non-GAAP results were as follows: gross margin was 35.5%, operating profit was $6.4 million, and net income was $4.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.
Cash and cash equivalents were $26.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $23.6 million at June 30, 2022.
For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.
Revenue Breakout by Geography:
Q3 2022
India
28 %
North America
27 %
Latin America
17 %
Europe
13 %
APAC
10 %
Africa
5 %
Outlook
Given only a slight improvement in supply chain issues, which continue to impact our ability to convert our strong backlog into revenues, we now expect to finish the year with a revenue range of $296 - $304 million. Our revenues within the new range will primarily be affected by a recent policy change by one of our leading customers regarding equipment receipt prior to year-end. We expect that any portion which will not be delivered to this customer in Q4 2022 will be delivered in Q1 2023.
Our 2023 revenue guidance of $325 - $345 million remains unchanged.
Our guidance is subject to potential upsides and downsides as we continue to address the supply chain challenges facing the industry.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.
Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 150 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com
Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, any future actions that may be taken by Aviat Networks Inc., other stockholders or others; the continuing impact of the components shortage due to the global shortage in semiconductors, chipsets, components and other commodities, on our supply chain, manufacturing capacity and ability to timely deliver our products, which have caused, and could continue to cause delays in deliveries of our products and in the deployment of projects by our customers, risk of penalties and orders cancellation created thereby, as well as profit erosion due to constant price increase, payment of expedite fees and costs of inventory pre-ordering and procurement acceleration of such inventory, and the risk of becoming a deadstock if not consumed; the continued effect of the global increase in shipping costs and decrease in shipping slots availability on us, our supply chain and customers, which have resulted, and may continue to result in, price erosion, late deliveries and the risk of penalties and orders cancellation due to late deliveries; the impact of the transition to 5G technologies on our revenues if such transition is developed differently than we anticipated; the risks relating to the concentration of a major portion of our business on large mobile operators around the world from which we derive a significant portion of our ordering, that due to their relative effect on the overall ordering coupled with inconsistent ordering pattern and volume of business directed to us, creates high volatility with respect to our financial results and results of operations; the effect of the competition from other wireless transport equipment providers and from other communication solutions that compete with our high-capacity point-to-point wireless products; the risks relating to increased breaches of network or information technology security along with increase in cyber-attack activities, growing cyber-crime threats, and changes in privacy and data protection laws, that could have an adverse effect on our business; risks associated with any failure to meet our product development timetable, including delay in the commercialization of our new chipset; imposition of additional sanctions and global trade limitations in connection with Russia's invasion to Ukraine; risks relating to potential uprise or additional outbreack of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effcts on the global economy and markets and on us and on the markets in which we operate associated therewith; the effects of general economic conditions and trends on the global and local markets in which we operate and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements do not purport to be predictions of future events or results and there can be no assurance that it will prove to be accurate. Ceragon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future but the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as may be required by law.
Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.
-Tables Follow-
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$ 78,649
$ 76,115
$ 219,642
$ 213,006
Cost of revenues
50,861
52,600
151,111
147,460
Gross profit
27,788
23,515
68,531
65,546
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
7,318
6,713
21,610
21,678
Sales and Marketing
8,663
8,550
26,797
24,483
General and administrative
6,571
5,316
16,469
15,606
Other operating expenses (*)
3,971
-
3,971
-
Total operating expenses
$ 26,523
$ 20,579
$ 68,847
$ 61,767
Operating income (loss)
1,265
2,936
(316)
3,779
Financial expenses and others, net
1,778
2,375
3,294
5,228
Income (loss) before taxes
(513)
561
(3,610)
(1,449)
Taxes on income
350
295
1,061
1,167
Net income (loss)
$ (863)
$ 266
$ (4,671)
$ (2,616)
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ (0.01)
$ 0.00
$ (0.06)
$ (0.03)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ (0.01)
$ 0.00
$ (0.06)
$ (0.03)
Weighted average number of shares
84,200,177
83,717,482
84,060,674
83,245,798
Weighted average number of shares
84,200,177
84,636,726
84,060,674
83,245,798
(*) Hostile attempt related costs.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
ASSETS
Unaudited
Audited
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 25,964
$ 17,079
Trade receivables, net
109,969
107,826
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
16,573
17,179
Inventories
64,227
61,398
Total current assets
216,733
203,482
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Trade receivables, net
5,902
10,484
Severance pay and pension fund
4,969
5,648
Property and equipment, net
30,160
29,383
Operating lease right-of-use assets
18,340
20,233
Intangible assets, net
7,380
6,274
Other non-current assets
18,852
17,059
Total non-current assets
85,603
89,081
Total assets
$ 302,336
$ 292,563
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$ 72,076
$ 69,436
Deferred revenues
3,499
3,384
Short-term loans
29,900
14,800
Operating lease liabilities
3,795
4,359
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
24,128
23,704
Total current liabilities
133,398
115,683
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay and pension
9,401
10,799
Deferred revenues
10,895
9,275
Other long-term payables
2,436
2,445
Operating lease liabilities
13,449
17,210
Total long-term liabilities
36,181
39,729
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital:
Ordinary shares
224
224
Additional paid-in capital
431,256
428,244
Treasury shares at cost
(20,091)
(20,091)
Other comprehensive loss
(12,242)
(9,507)
Accumulated deficits
(266,390)
(261,719)
Total shareholders' equity
132,757
137,151
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 302,336
$ 292,563
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(U.S. dollars, in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ (863)
$ 266
$ (4,671)
$ (2,616)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
Depreciation and amortization
2,643
2,959
8,418
8,788
Loss from sale of property and equipment, net
-
6
20
73
Stock-based compensation expense
1,167
1,034
2,602
1,671
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay
(321)
220
(690)
(284)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
6,659
(2,825)
2,486
(2,588)
Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable
1,297
(1,848)
(1,759)
(7,720)
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
853
945
2,726
3,393
Increase in inventory, net of write off
(3,759)
(1,389)
(3,310)
(3,435)
Increase in deferred tax asset, net
-
(139)
-
(264)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
1,834
(2,402)
3,173
(265)
Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable
(258)
3,460
(1,964)
(186)
Decrease in operating lease liability
(1,087)
(843)
(5,158)
(3,042)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
432
(111)
1,735
1,196
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 8,597
$ (667)
$ 3,608
$ (5,279)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment,
(3,664)
(2,316)
(9,032)
(6,247)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment,
-
-
-
200
Purchase of intangible assets
(823)
(20)
(1,260)
(20)
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (4,487)
$ (2,336)
$ (10,292)
$ (6,067)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of options
297
730
410
4,688
Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and
(2,000)
900
15,100
6,900
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
$ (1,703)
$ 1,630
$ 15,510
$ 11,588
Translation adjustments on cash and cash
$ (35)
$ (62)
$ 59
$ (108)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,372
$ (1,435)
$ 8,885
$ 134
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of
23,592
28,670
17,079
27,101
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
$ 25,964
$ 27,235
$ 25,964
$ 27,235
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP cost of revenues
$
50,861
$
52,600
$
151,111
$
147,460
Stock based compensation expenses
(161)
(89)
(418)
(160)
Paycheck protection program
-
-
-
306
Changes in indirect tax positions
(1)
(2)
(2)
(5)
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
$
50,699
$
52,509
$
150,691
$
147,601
GAAP gross profit
$
27,788
$
23,515
$
68,531
$
65,546
Gross profit adjustments
162
91
420
(141)
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
27,950
$
23,606
$
68,951
$
65,405
GAAP Research and development
$
7,318
$
6,713
$
21,610
$
21,678
Stock based compensation expenses
(168)
(73)
(188)
(186)
Non-GAAP Research and development
$
7,150
$
6,640
$
21,422
$
21,492
GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
$
8,663
$
8,550
$
26,797
$
24,483
Stock based compensation expenses
(383)
(201)
(962)
(355)
Paycheck protection program
-
-
-
673
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses
$
8,280
$
8,349
$
25,835
$
24,801
GAAP General and Administrative expenses
$
6,571
$
5,316
$
16,469
$
15,606
Retired CEO compensation
-
-
96
(810)
Stock based compensation expenses
(455)
(671)
(1,034)
(970)
Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses
$
6,116
$
4,645
$
15,531
$
13,826
GAAP Other operating expenses
3,971
-
3,971
-
Hostile attempt related costs
(3,971)
-
(3,971)
-
Non-GAAP Other operating expenses
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
1,265
$
2,936
$
(316)
$
3,779
Stock based compensation expenses
1,167
1,034
2,602
1,671
Changes in indirect tax positions
1
2
2
5
Retired CEO compensation
-
-
(96)
810
Paycheck protection program
-
-
-
(979)
Hostile attempt related costs
3,971
-
3,971
-
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
6,404
$
3,972
$
6,163
$
5,286
GAAP financial expenses and others, net
$
1,778
$
2,375
$
3,294
$
5,228
Leases – financial income (expenses)
233
(102)
2,432
(351)
Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net
$
2,011
$
2,273
$
5,726
$
4,877
GAAP Tax expenses
$
350
$
295
$
1,061
$
1,167
Non cash tax adjustments
(81)
53
(427)
(52)
Non-GAAP Tax expenses
$
269
$
348
$
634
$
1,115
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(863)
$
266
$
(4,671)
$
(2,616)
Stock based compensation
Expenses
1,167
1,034
2,602
1,671
Changes in indirect tax positions
1
2
2
5
Leases – financial expenses
(income)
(233)
102
(2,432)
351
Paycheck protection program
-
-
-
(979)
Retired CEO compensation
-
-
(96)
810
Hostile attempt related
Costs
3,971
-
3,971
-
Non-cash tax adjustments
81
(53)
427
52
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
4,124
$
1,351
$
(197)
$
(706)
GAAP basic net income (loss) per
$
(0.01)
$
0.00
$
(0.06)
$
(0.03)
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per
$
(0.01)
$
0.00
$
(0.06)
$
(0.03)
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net
$
0.05
$
0.02
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of shares
84,200,177
83,717,482
84,060,674
83,245,798
Weighted average number of shares
84,200,177
84,636,726
84,060,674
83,245,798
Weighted average number of shares
85,970,107
85,270,955
84,060,674
83,245,798
