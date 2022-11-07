JupiterOne Named to CNBC's Inaugural Top Startups for the Enterprise List

JupiterOne recognized for business growth and innovative cybersecurity technology, which provides significant customer value in navigating their cyber asset landscape

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne , the industry's leading provider of cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology, today announced it has been named to the CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise list. The inaugural list highlights 25 innovative private companies developing the latest technology and the biggest ideas in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, and more.

The enterprise technology ecosystem is being rapidly reshaped by cloud-first, API-first, and digital transformation initiatives, but they come at a high cost to security. As more assets are deployed into enterprise production environments, companies face an increased risk of a cyber attack that starts by exploiting unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed internet-facing assets. The modern attack surface has grown too large and complex for security professionals to manage using traditional, manual approaches to the asset lifecycle.

With JupiterOne, organizations can secure their attack surface with continuous asset discovery and attack path analysis to reduce risk, triage incidents, and prioritize vulnerability findings with greater clarity and fewer SecOps resources. Supporting more than 180 technology integrations out of the box, as well as the ability to create custom ones, JupiterOne automatically discovers a broad range of enterprise assets from both cloud and on-premises-based environments. Ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored in JupiterOne — providing an unprecedented level of visibility and context to optimize key security workflows such as incident response, access management, vulnerability prioritization, compliance, cloud security posture management, and more.

Nominees for the Top Startups list were chosen from the more than 1,200 companies that were considered for the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 and self-identified as "enterprise" or "B2B." New companies were nominated by CNBC's current Technology Executive Council (TEC) members, and vetted by CNBC's editorial staff. TEC members were also asked to evaluate and weigh the eleven criteria used to determine which companies made the list, including: scalability, sales and user growth rates, profitability, and measures of workforce and boardroom diversity. CNBC's TEC is comprised of leading CTOs, CIOs, and CISOs from leading technology firms.

This news comes on the heels of a series of recognitions for JupiterOne, including the 2022 CISO Choice Awards in the Cloud Security Solution, Cloud Security Posture Management, and Premier Security Company categories.

Earlier this year, JupiterOne announced a valuation of over $1B after a $70M Series C funding round, released brand new research with The 2022 State of Cyber Assets Report , and published two JupiterOne Press books for cybersecurity professionals, Cyber Defense Matrix The Essential Guide to Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape and Reinventing Cybersecurity .

Erkang Zheng , Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"We are honored to be recognized by CNBC as a Top Startup for the Enterprise. The ability to quickly analyze data aggregated from many different tools within a single system of record -- the JupiterOne platform -- reduces the time it takes for security teams to answer questions about their environments in a landscape where posture, risk, and dependencies can change constantly. This honor demonstrates the value JupiterOne provides organizations of all sizes to help secure their attack surface while protecting their business."

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company that provides visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

