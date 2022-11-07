RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN PEARLAND, TEXAS

At 8619 Broadway St., Suite 205

PEARLAND, Texas, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 8619 Broadway St., Suite 205.

The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 832-500-7699 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches, pelvic health and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Xiomara Doster is a residency-trained, board-certified specialist in orthopedic physical therapy. She is certified in dry needling and specializes in orthopedic conditions, vestibular rehabilitation, pelvic floor, temporomandibular, Bell's Palsy and headaches.

Results has more than 200 clinics in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

