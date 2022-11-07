WEKA Names Jeffrey Giannetti Chief Revenue Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO (WEKA), the global data platform provider for next-generation workloads, today announced that it has appointed Jeffery Giannetti as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Reporting to WEKA President Jonathan Martin, Giannetti will be responsible for scaling and driving the company's global sales organization to support its revenue and growth objectives.

A 30-year veteran of the data management industry, Giannetti brings significant executive sales experience to WEKA. Previously, he served as CRO at Cleversafe and Deep Instinct and has held several global and regional sales leadership positions at notable companies, including Sun Microsystems, Digital Ocean, and Forcepoint. Earlier in his career, Giannetti worked in NetApp's sales organization for over a decade, helping to grow the company's annual revenue from $700 million to over $6 billion.

"As WEKA is now in a period of sustained hypergrowth, building a high-performance revenue engine is fundamental to ensuring we can fortify and expand our global footprint to serve our customers and bring new opportunities to our partners worldwide," said Martin. "Jeff brings a strong mix of domain expertise and hands-on experience building sales organizations at high-growth companies that will be invaluable to our mission. Even more importantly, he shares our belief that maintaining our positive, supportive, and motivated sales culture is critical to ensuring WEKA continues to thrive, even as our business accelerates."

WEKA is building an entirely new approach to data management designed for the cloud and AI era. The WEKA® Data Platform is a subscription-based software solution purpose-built for large-scale next-generation workloads and cloud environments. Its advanced architecture seamlessly and sustainably delivers speed, simplicity, and scale regardless of where an organization's data needs to run so that they can take full advantage of any workload – even the 'impossible' ones – in virtually any location.

"WEKA has a remarkable vision to address fundamental issues that have plagued the data management industry for decades, delivering a more customer-centric approach to support the next-generation workloads that will power the future," Giannetti said. "I believe the WEKA Data Platform is the technology that customers need, now more than ever, and WEKA's people and culture are second to none. It's an honor to join the company at this critical point in its trajectory to help build an elite global salesforce that will take this rocket ship to new heights."

WEKA is the only data management provider that delivers a software-based solution that supports next-generation workloads with uncompromising speed, scale, simplicity, sustainability, and seamless data portability. The WEKA® Data Platform is purpose-built for the cloud and AI era. Its advanced cloud-native architecture is optimized to solve complex data challenges, delivering 10-100x performance improvements, whether running on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or in hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA is fueling research and discovery breakthroughs and accelerates business outcomes for leading global enterprises – including eight of the Fortune 50. The company operates in over 20 countries and is backed by dozens of world-class investors. For more information, visit https://weka.io .

