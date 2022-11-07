XGIMI EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION OF POPULAR SMART PROJECTORS TO INCLUDE BEST BUY

XGIMI levels up its distribution channels in the USA by partnering with Best Buy to deliver better service to local customers, launching with three products on discount.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd., a leading global projection equipment manufacturer, today has announced the expansion of its distribution channels to now include Best Buy . Following the announcement of availability on B&H, this expansion to Best Buy will add yet another respected outlet for customers in the United States - meaning more choices for customers in the US, backed by Best Buy's award-winning service.

2022 continues to be a year of continued growth for XGIMI and its products - from continued accolades, like the recently announced EISA award, to rapid growth of their customer base, reaching 4 million units sold just this year. XGIMI is building on its recent success to reach even broader into the USA market by partnering with key retailers to offer their customers more service and more choices. Best Buy will carry the HORIZON series and Halo+ projectors, both known for their ease of use and crisp, vivid imagery and innovative designs that have won praise from the media and industry alike.

XGIMI's HORIZON series and Halo+ projectors will bring the best Android projectors on the market to Best Buy's customers. Featuring Android TV 10 with access to the expansive library of the Google Play store including apps like Disney+, Amazon Prime and HBO Max, combined with XGIMI's proprietary auto-focus and auto-keystone features have made these projectors the new standard for home and portable projection. Simply point the projectors at a screen or wall and hit play.

"By working with Best Buy, the most important electronics retailer in North America, XGIMI takes another step toward bringing the best in class smart projectors to our local US customers, " says Tex Yang, VP of XGIMI's Global Business Unit.

Starting from Nov 10th to Nov 20th, the HORIZON Pro will be discounted from $1899 to $1599, HORIZON from $999 to $849, Halo+ will be dropped from $849 to $749 on Best Buy.

For additional information, visit XGIMI's website , XGIMI's Best Buy store .

ABOUT XGIMI

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TV" and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments. By constantly recreating its products, XGIMI optimizes its portfolio and provides the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers. The small, compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, and Good Design Award 44 times.

