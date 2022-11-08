BuildOps and Orion Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Mechanical Contracting Space

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, the leading all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial contractor, today announced a strategic partnership with Orion Group, a commercial facility services platform backed by Alpine Investors.

With supply chain disruptions and the labor shortage, businesses rely on tech to fill the gaps and increase efficiency.

The BuildOps-Orion Group partnership brings together the best in cutting edge technology and deep industry expertise to provide significant growth opportunities for high performing field service companies specifically in commercial HVAC and mechanical industries.

The mechanical service industry faces unique challenges in the near and long-term. "From supply chain disruptions to the skilled labor shortage, businesses must rely on technology to fill the gaps and address the needs for increased efficiency", says Alok Chanani, CEO and Co-Founder of BuildOps. "The right technology combined with strong leadership is a force multiplier and competitive advantage. BuildOps is a natural complement to Orion Group's incredible expertise and we're confident that it will result in unprecedented growth for our mutual customers."

The Orion Services Group, a national leader in the commercial contracting world with extensive geographic reach - has raised capital from Alpine Investors fund to invest in family-owned, owner-friendly commercial HVACR and plumbing businesses. Orion Services Group's Heavy Mechanical Services CEO Alberto Gomez shared, "Investing in the right software partner is mission critical to seeing timely and efficient ROI to help us deal with the specific needs of our industry and provide premier service to our customers. Namely, the BuildOps team is helping us deploy best in class software to help optimize operations in our companies and unlock efficiency both in the field and the office. We believe this will greatly help us addresses the labor shortage both in the field and in the office functions, where competition is extremely aggressive. This critical function along with BuildOps' legendary customer service and quickened pace for development have delivered real, tangible results that truly affect the bottom line. We couldn't have asked for a better solution and software partner."

BuildOps is the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial specialty contractor. Focusing on trade contractors, BuildOps combines service, project management, and more into a single SaaS platform. Founded in 2018, privately held, and veteran-owned, BuildOps is backed by large institutional firms including Founders Fund, Next47 (Siemens), Global Founders Capital, and other world-class institutional investors. Visit BuildOps.com to learn more.

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market leading family-owned service providers. Through its People First approach, Orion supports locally managed operations through investments in recruiting and training and strives to create unmatched growth opportunities for its people. Orion was founded by Will Adams, Isaiah Brown, and Max Agranoff in 2019. For more information, please visit www.OrionServicesGroup.com.

